Gyeongsang National University Hospital Professor Lee Kyung-won Joins Development of ‘Pan-Asian Lung Cancer Clinical Practice Guidelines’ as Korea’s Representative

[Jang Jong-ho, reporter for Sportschosun] Professor Lee Kyung-won of the Division of Hematology and Oncology at Gyeongsang National University Hospital (Hospital Director Hwa Jeong-seok) joined the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)’s development of the ‘Pan-Asian Clinical Practice Guidelines for Early and Locally Advanced Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer’ as Korea’s representative, demonstrating the global capabilities of K-healthcare. The guidelines, an Asia-tailored standard of care developed through an integrated review of the latest clinical evidence from the West and Asia, as well as healthcare environments in individual countries, have been published in the international journal ESMO Open.

The guidelines were developed based on ESMO’s existing clinical practice guidelines, with lung cancer experts from across Asia reviewing the evidence and reaching a consensus. Experts from oncology societies in 10 countries and regions—including Korea, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand—participated, with ESMO and the Japanese Society of Medical Oncology (JSMO) jointly coordinating the effort.

The guidelines cover a broad range of topics, from the diagnosis and staging of early and locally advanced non-small-cell lung cancer to surgery, radiation therapy, drug treatment and post-treatment follow-up. Clinical evidence from the West and Asia was reviewed together to inform the care of patients in Asia, and differences among countries in drug approval and reimbursement status were also discussed separately.

Professor Lee said, “It is meaningful to take part, as Korea’s representative, in reviewing the latest evidence and discussing treatment approaches with lung cancer experts from across Asia. Treatment options for early and locally advanced lung cancer have recently expanded to include immunotherapies and targeted therapies, making it important to apply international clinical evidence to each patient’s individual circumstances.”

Lee went on to explain, “Developing international clinical practice guidelines does not simply mean adopting treatment recommendations from overseas as they are. It is a process of sharing our country’s clinical experience and healthcare environment in international discussions and working with experts from across Asia to explore better treatment approaches.” Lee added, “I hope these guidelines will help provide appropriate treatment to lung cancer patients in Asia, including those in Korea.”

The guidelines were published in the international journal ESMO Open under the title ‘Pan-Asian adapted ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for the diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of patients with early and locally advanced non-small-cell lung cancer.’

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Group photo at a European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.