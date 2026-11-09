Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Daewoong Therapeutics and Daewoong Bio to jointly develop two next-generation drug delivery platforms

◇ Daewoong Pharmaceutical researchers conducting research. Photo courtesy of Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Daewoong Pharmaceutical is joining forces with Daewoong Therapeutics and Daewoong Bio to begin jointly developing two next-generation drug delivery platforms: Thermicra, a high-concentration subcutaneous injection formulation, and CLOPAM, a dissolvable microneedle.

Thermicra is being developed by all three companies—Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Daewoong Therapeutics and Daewoong Bio—while CLOPAM is being developed by Daewoong Pharmaceutical and Daewoong Therapeutics.

Thermicra is a technology that enables high-concentration subcutaneous injection formulations of at least 400 mg/mL without the enzyme hyaluronidase. It aims to reduce administration time and procedures by converting antibody drugs and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), among others, currently administered intravenously to subcutaneous injections. CLOPAM is a drug delivery platform that uses dissolvable microneedles in a patch applied to the skin. The companies are considering applying it to a range of drugs, including small-molecule compounds and peptides.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical is also building manufacturing facilities for each platform. The company aims to complete Thermicra’s dedicated manufacturing facility in Seongnam in December 2027. For CLOPAM, it is targeting GMP approval in the first half of 2027 for a dedicated sterile manufacturing facility inside Daewoong Bio’s Plant 3 in Hyangnam, Hwaseong. The plan is to combine Daewoong Therapeutics’ proprietary technology with Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s clinical, regulatory and commercialization capabilities and Daewoong Bio’s manufacturing infrastructure.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical CEO Park Sung-su said, “This joint development is an important stepping stone toward applying next-generation drug delivery technologies to a range of medicines and bringing them to market as actual products. Building on synergies among the three companies, we will continue to expand our product portfolio and make a leap forward as a game changer in the global pharmaceutical market.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.