After about two decades of expanding ties in the art world, Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Chung Tae-young named honorary trustee of New York’s Museum of Modern Art

◇ Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Chung Tae-young (right) and Christophe Cherix, director of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Card

Chung Tae-young, vice chairman of Hyundai Card, has been appointed an honorary trustee of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.

The honorary trustee position is one of the museum’s highest honors, bestowed on people who have contributed to MoMA’s development through their expertise and global influence. Trustees provide strategic advice on major museum decisions and its medium- and long-term development.

Over the past two decades, Chung has supported solo exhibitions at MoMA and MoMA PS1, among others, by artists Haegue Yang and Kim Ah-young, helping Korean artists gain access to the international stage and expanding research and exchanges related to Korean art. He has also introduced MoMA’s artworks, publications and programs in Korea, broadening opportunities for the Korean public to experience contemporary art from around the world.

MoMA Director Christophe Cherix cited Chung’s efforts to expand MoMA’s presence in Korea and deepen understanding of Korean art and artists, as well as his work exploring new ways to connect technology and innovation with art and audiences, as reasons for the appointment.

Chung said that “Hyundai Card does not support art; rather, it is supported by art,” adding that he sees art as a source that drives corporate creativity and innovation.

Sohyoung Kim, reporter | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.