For older adults who do a lot of fieldwork, blurry vision may be more than simple presbyopia

On days when I had no appointments this year, I went to a plot on the outskirts to grow crops. It is a fairly substantial farming operation. In late October, with frost seeming likely, I dug up all the remaining sweet potatoes in the rain and wrapped up this year’s farming.

But after working for long hours under the sun from spring through fall, I can feel firsthand how easily my eyes get tired. In fact, many older people in rural areas who are exposed to sunlight for long periods seek medical care for cataracts.

A cataract is a condition in which the lens, the transparent tissue inside the eye, becomes cloudy for various reasons, including aging, ultraviolet rays and trauma. Just as a camera lens turns hazy, light cannot pass through properly, making vision seem as though it is obscured by fog. Cataracts develop mainly after age 50 and are so common that most people aged 75 and older experience them at least once. The problem is that some people mistake them for simple presbyopia and leave them untreated. If left as they are, cataracts can cause vision loss and, in severe cases, blindness.

The main cause is degenerative change due to aging. As we get older, the lens gradually becomes less transparent. Cataracts may develop earlier as a complication of an injury or an underlying condition such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

There are five main symptoms to watch for.

First, cloudy vision, in which the field of vision looks hazy, like a fogged-up window.

Second, declining vision that remains blurry, as if seen through fog, even when wearing glasses or magnifying glasses.

Third, double vision, in which objects appear doubled even when looking with just one eye.

Fourth, reduced contrast sensitivity—so-called day blindness—in which it is harder to see in bright places and easier to see in the dark.

Fifth, a temporary improvement in vision in which nearby print suddenly becomes easy to read without a magnifying glass.

These symptoms can greatly disrupt daily life, so if you suspect cataracts, it is best to get an accurate examination at an ophthalmology hospital equipped with specialized diagnostic systems.

Does a cataract diagnosis mean surgery is necessary? Not necessarily. The important thing is to determine the course of treatment based on the patient’s eye condition. In the early stages, when vision gradually becomes hazy and slight glare appears at night, medication can slow the progression to some extent.

However, medication cannot reverse clouding that has already developed in the lens; its role is limited to helping delay progression. Surgery may be considered if vision loss becomes severe enough to make everyday activities such as reading or driving difficult, or if quality of life noticeably declines, for example because it becomes hard to distinguish colors.

It is difficult to prevent cataracts completely. However, consistently practicing healthy habits can help lower the risk and detect warning signs early. When using digital devices such as mobile phones for long periods, rest your eyes for 5–10 minutes every hour and look at distant objects from time to time to ease the strain of focusing. On sunny days, it is best to wear sunglasses to block ultraviolet rays.

With advice from Jeong Yeong-taek, director of Jeonju Onnuri Eye Clinic

Jeong Yeong-taek, director of Jeonju Onnuri Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.