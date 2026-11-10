“Hit with a blood-stained sanitary pad”... Female arsonist who caused 46 deaths attacked in prison

File photo | Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Huang, the perpetrator of the arson at a building in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, that killed 46 people and injured 43, was reportedly assaulted and humiliated by a fellow inmate in prison. The fellow inmate was sentenced to two months in prison for rubbing a sanitary pad stained with menstrual blood across Huang’s face and punching her. According to Taiwanese media outlets including TVBS and United Daily News, Huang, who is serving her sentence at Taichung Women’s Prison, recently argued with Wu, who shared her cell.

Angered, Wu picked up a sanitary pad stained with menstrual blood, rubbed it across Huang’s face and then punched her. Huang suffered injuries to her head, chest and arms.

After the assault, Huang filed a criminal complaint against Wu. During the prosecution’s investigation, Wu admitted to the offense, and another inmate who was in the same cell said they had witnessed the assault.

Prosecutors indicted Wu on charges of causing injury and coercive public humiliation. The Taichung District Court sentenced Wu to two months in prison for causing injury, taking into account that she had resorted to violence rather than resolving the dispute rationally and had neither reached a settlement with the victim nor paid compensation. The court did, however, take into account that she had admitted to the offense, among other factors.

The assault drew attention because of Huang’s criminal history.

Huang was responsible for the major fire at Chengzhongcheng Building in Yancheng District, Kaohsiung, in October 2021. At the time, suspecting that her boyfriend had gone back to another woman, leaving her, Huang became angry and set fire to a sofa in the building where he was staying. The flames quickly spread through the building, killing 46 residents and injuring 43. Huang was later sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and is serving her sentence.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.