To prevent another stroke, focus on the extent of LDL cholesterol reduction—not just the “target level”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A large-scale study has found that preventing recurrence and death among patients with ischemic stroke (cerebral infarction) depends not only on reaching an absolute LDL cholesterol target, but also on achieving a relative reduction of at least 50% from pre-onset levels.

A neurology research team at Yonsei University Yongin Severance Hospital, whose hospital director is Park Jin-oh, analyzed clinical big data from about 89,000 people and confirmed this finding. The results are expected to provide important evidence for future revisions to international stroke guidelines.

Baek Min-ryeol, a professor of neurology at Yongin Severance Hospital, and Jeon Ji-min, a doctoral student at Yonsei University College of Medicine, served as joint first authors. Neurology professors Yoo Jun-sang and Kim Jin-kwon served as co-corresponding authors.

Cerebral infarction occurs when a blood vessel in the brain becomes blocked, damaging brain tissue. Lowering LDL cholesterol is important for preventing recurrence and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction. Treatment goals can be divided into absolute targets, which aim to reach a specific level such as “below 70 mg/dL,” and relative targets, which assess the extent of reduction, such as “a reduction of at least 50% from before treatment.”

Dyslipidemia guidelines from the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association (ACC/AHA) and the European Society of Cardiology/European Atherosclerosis Society (ESC/EAS) recommend both targets for patients with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. By contrast, stroke guidelines from the American Stroke Association (ASA) and the European Stroke Organisation (ESO) emphasize only the numerical target of “below 70 mg/dL.”

To determine whether the extent of LDL cholesterol reduction is also associated with the risk of recurrence and cardiovascular events in patients with cerebral infarction, the research team linked claims data from the National Health Insurance Service with national health screening data.

The study included 89,414 patients hospitalized with acute ischemic stroke between 2014 and 2022 for whom both an LDL cholesterol measurement taken before the stroke while they were not taking cholesterol-lowering medication and a measurement taken after the stroke were available. The average follow-up period was 5.7 years, and there were 136,427 recorded LDL cholesterol measurements after stroke.

The team divided LDL cholesterol test results into four groups based on whether levels had fallen by at least 50% from before the stroke and whether they had reached below 70 mg/dL. It then compared the groups’ risks of recurrent stroke, myocardial infarction and death.

During the follow-up period, 12,586 people experienced a recurrent stroke, myocardial infarction or death. About 30% had lowered their LDL cholesterol by at least 50% from pre-stroke levels, while only about 25% achieved both targets, including reaching below 70 mg/dL. This shows that cholesterol management after stroke still needs improvement.

Compared with patients who achieved both targets, those whose LDL cholesterol fell by at least 50% but did not reach below 70 mg/dL showed no statistically significant difference in the combined risk of recurrent stroke, myocardial infarction and death. By contrast, those who reached below 70 mg/dL but had a reduction of less than 50% had about a 12% higher combined risk, while those who met neither target had about a 28% higher risk.

Additional analyses using the stricter threshold recommended for very-high-risk patients—below 55 mg/dL—showed similar results. In addition, each 10-percentage-point increase in the reduction in LDL cholesterol from pre-stroke levels was associated with about a 6% lower combined risk.

Professor Baek Min-ryeol said, “The significance of this study is that large-scale data confirmed that, in patients with cerebral infarction, lowering LDL cholesterol by at least 50% from pre-onset levels is associated with a reduced risk of recurrence and death, independently of whether an absolute numerical target is reached.” He added, “This could provide important evidence for incorporating relative reduction targets into future stroke guidelines.”

However, this was a retrospective observational study, so it cannot establish a direct causal relationship between LDL cholesterol reduction and the risk of recurrence. The study was also limited in its ability to identify the causes of stroke, making further research and clinical trials that address these limitations necessary.

The study was supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea (RS-2024-00345524), and its findings were published in Neurology (IF 10.8), the official journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

From left: doctoral student Jeon Ji-min, Professor Baek Min-ryeol, Professor Yoo Jun-sang and Professor Kim Jin-kwon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.