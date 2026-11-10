Jensen Huang at the center of affair rumors involving a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence; his personal life revisited as his story—from restaurant worker to marriage—draws attention

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, recently embroiled in affair rumors. Reuters/Yonhap

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Interest is growing in the personal life and upbringing of Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, a company considered central to the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Huang has become the subject of a board investigation over his relationship with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence agencies.

Born in Taiwan and raised in the United States from childhood, CEO Jensen Huang came to the country as an immigrant. The young man who washed dishes and waited on customers at a restaurant went on to build a world-leading semiconductor company.

NVIDIA had an unglamorous beginning. According to the Associated Press and other outlets, the idea for the company began to take shape in 1993, when CEO Huang and two other engineers, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, met at a Denny’s restaurant in San Jose, California.

They discussed developing computer chips that could render video game graphics faster and more realistically. That meeting eventually led to the founding of NVIDIA.

The choice of Denny’s as the founding site also had a personal connection for CEO Huang. He has said several times that working at the restaurant when he was young had a major impact on his life. He said the job helped him overcome his shyness and taught him to work diligently.

His profile lists only two jobs. One is as NVIDIA’s founder and CEO; the other is his work at Denny’s from 1978 to 1983, washing dishes, clearing tables and waiting on customers.

CEO Huang was born in Taiwan and lived in Thailand for a time because of his father’s work situation. His parents later sent him, then 9, and his older brother to the United States. The brothers stayed at their uncle’s home in Tacoma, Washington, and their uncle sent them to Oneida Baptist School in Kentucky because he thought it was a prestigious boarding school.

In reality, however, it was an educational institution resembling a reform school, with strict religious rules. Since it offered only high school grades at the time, the brothers lived in the dormitory while attending a nearby public elementary school.

In past interviews, CEO Huang recalled cleaning the dormitory bathrooms and teaching a roommate who could not read how to read. He was also bullied for being of Chinese descent.

But his experiences were not all difficult. CEO Huang said he looks back fondly on his life there. In 2019, he and his wife, Lori, also donated $2 million (about 2.7 billion won) to the school to help open a new girls’ dormitory and classrooms.

After his parents also moved to the United States, the family reunited in Oregon. CEO Huang attended high school there and graduated early after skipping two grades. He majored in electrical engineering at Oregon State University. In one class with about 250 students, there were only three women, and Lori, who would later become his wife, was one of them. The two were on the same team in a laboratory.

CEO Huang once said that he asked his future wife out by suggesting they do their homework together every weekend.

The two later worked in semiconductor design in Silicon Valley, and CEO Huang earned a graduate degree from Stanford University in 1992. They are reported to have two children.

In an interview with the Associated Press in Texas last June, CEO Huang said that people did not know him well, but that he was actually a very boring person.

He explained that worries and concerns about his family and company occupied most of his daily life. Saying that his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family, he named ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ as his favorite movie.

He said there was no greater joy than spending time with his family, and that his daily life was focused on two things: his family and his company.

CEO Huang is now considered one of the world’s wealthiest businesspeople. Forbes estimates his personal fortune at more than $150 billion (about 202 trillion won). NVIDIA’s valuation has surpassed $4 trillion (5,381.6 trillion won), making it one of the world’s most valuable companies.

But the recent controversy over his personal life has emerged as a new factor in his leadership of the company. CEO Huang reportedly admitted that he had not been faithful to his wife and apologized to his family.

NVIDIA’s board has decided to conduct an independent investigation in response to reports that CEO Huang had been targeted in an operation by a foreign intelligence agency. The company said it has found no basis so far to believe that U.S. national security or NVIDIA’s confidential information has been compromised.

Regardless of the investigation’s findings, attention is focused on how the controversy may affect the company’s future and the global semiconductor industry, given that CEO Huang has become an iconic figure at NVIDIA and a leading executive in the AI industry.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.