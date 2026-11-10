Main Draw Opens for the 2026 Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Cup World Baduk Masters

Provided by the Korea Baduk Association

The 2026 Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Cup World Baduk Masters, which will determine the world’s strongest Go player, has entered full-scale competition with the main-draw ceremony.

The draw ceremony, held on the 9th in the main auditorium on the second floor of the Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Global Campus, was attended by Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Managing Director Lee Jun-gu, JoongAng Ilbo Head of Advertising Business Shin Yong-ho, Korea Baduk Association Chairman Jung Tae-sun, Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing, as well as tournament officials and teams from various countries.

The event began with an opening ceremony and introductions of the guests, followed by remarks from representatives of the organizing and sponsoring institutions and the Chinese Embassy in Korea, introductions of the main-draw players, the draw, player interviews, and a commemorative photo session.

In his welcoming remarks, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Managing Director Lee Jun-gu said, “The Samsung Fire Cup has produced many memorable matches over the years, fueled by the challenge and passion of players from around the world. I hope it will continue to support players as they take on new challenges and be a stage that fans can enjoy with them.”

Korea Baduk Association Chairman Jung Tae-sun said, “With the world’s top players taking part, the Samsung Fire Cup is the ideal tournament for showcasing the excellence of Go to a wide audience. I hope the 32 world-class players who have reached the main draw will give it their all and showcase the skills they have honed, with no regrets.”

A total of 32 players will compete in this year’s main draw: nine from South Korea, 19 from China, two from Japan, one from Chinese Taipei, and one from Singapore.

South Korea will send nine 9-dan players—Shin Jinseo, Shin Minjun, Park Junghwan, Byun Sangil, Kang Dongyun, An Sung-joon, Kim Myung-hun, Han Seungju, and Mok Jinseok—to vie for the title.

For the draw, players selected scrolls bearing numbers from 1 to 32 themselves.

Provided by the Korea Baduk Association

The round-of-32 matchups were determined randomly, without regard to nationality. From the round of 32 through the semifinals, a fresh draw for the next round will be held each time a round concludes.

According to the draw, on the first day of the round of 32, held on the 10th, Shin Minjun 9-dan will face China’s Su Wei 9-dan, Byun Sangil 9-dan will play China’s Wang Shuo 8-dan, and An Sung-joon 9-dan will take on China’s Xia Chenkun 9-dan.

An all-South Korean matchup is also on the schedule, with Mok Jinseok 9-dan and Han Seungju 9-dan facing off for a place in the round of 16.

The second day of the round of 32, on the 11th, is set to feature an all-South Korean match between Kang Dongyun 9-dan and Park Junghwan 9-dan.

Shin Jinseo 9-dan will face Japan’s Shibano Toramaru 9-dan in a South Korea-Japan match, while Kim Myung-hun 9-dan will take on China’s Dang Yifei 9-dan.

The previous edition’s champion, Liao Yuanhe 9-dan, will face Xie Ke 9-dan, while runner-up Ding Hao 9-dan will meet Tu Zikang 9-dan in two all-Chinese matchups.

The main draw of the 2026 Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Cup World Baduk Masters will run through the 20th, beginning with the first day of round-of-32 matches at noon on the 10th.

Each round from the round of 32 through the semifinals will be played over two days. The final, a best-of-three series, will take place from the 18th through the 20th to determine the champion.

Sponsored by Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. and organized by JoongAng Ilbo, the tournament offers 300 million won in prize money to the champion and 100 million won to the runner-up. Each player will have two hours of main time and five one-minute periods of byo-yomi.

Go fans are eagerly watching to see who will rise to the top of the world at the 2026 Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Cup World Baduk Masters, where 32 of the world’s top players will compete.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.