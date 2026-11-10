Seven Hanwha Affiliates Boost ‘A Sip a Month’ Medical Aid for Children With Disabilities and Expand Eligibility

◇From left: Kim Hyeon-seop, head of the Management Support Office at Hanwha Vision; Kim Seong-gu, head of the Planning Office at Hanwha Semitech; Park Si-yeong, head of the Management Support Office at Ourhome; Yu

Seven Hanwha affiliates are moving to expand medical expense support for families of children with disabilities.

On the 9th, Hanwha M&S, Hanwha Vision, Hanwha Semitech, Hanwha Galleria, Hanwha Hotels & Resorts, Ourhome and Hanwha Foodtech signed a social contribution partnership agreement with Miral Welfare Foundation for the “2027 A Sip a Month” program at Hanwha M&S headquarters in Jung-gu, Seoul, and provided 250 million won in funding.

“A Sip a Month,” which has supported families of children with disabilities since 2024, expanded the number of participating companies from three to seven this year following the launch of Hanwha’s holding company. Funding for next year was also set at 250 million won, an increase of 50 million won over this year.

The funding is raised through a matching-grant system that combines donations voluntarily collected by employees with company funds. The initiative’s name combines “Han,” the first syllable of Hanwha, with the Korean word for fundraising. Like a sip of water that quenches extreme thirst, it conveys the hope of providing small but meaningful help to families of children with disabilities who urgently need medical support.

“A Sip a Month” provides support every month so that children with disabilities do not miss the golden window for treatment, paying up to 5 million won per person. After an initial round of recommendations from Miral Welfare Foundation, children with the most urgent medical needs are given priority.

Beginning in 2024 with emergency surgery cost assistance for children with severe intellectual disabilities, the program has supported a total of 56 families to date with surgery and rehabilitation treatment costs. Since this year, it has expanded eligibility to include children with facial disabilities, burn scars and neurofibromatosis.

A Hanwha M&S official said, “We hope our employees’ small contributions will translate into support that families of children with disabilities truly need,” adding, “We will continue to help more children grow up healthy and happy through ‘A Sip a Month.’”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.