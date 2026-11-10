Professor Shin Eung-jin named new president of Korean Surgical Society, pledges to nurture future talent and strengthen patient trust

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Shin Eung-jin, a professor of surgery at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital, took office as the new president of the Korean Surgical Society at the “2026 Korean Surgical Society International Congress,” held at the Swiss Grand Hotel in Seoul on the 7th. His one-year term begins in November 2026.

Founded in 1947, the Korean Surgical Society is a leading medical academic organization in South Korea, with more than 8,000 members across 19 specialty societies and six research groups. It has contributed to the advancement of surgical care, education and research, as well as the promotion of public health.

President Shin is a colorectal surgeon who has built up extensive clinical experience and research achievements in treating colon and rectal cancer and in robotic and laparoscopic surgery. He has actively participated in academic societies in South Korea and abroad, including the Japanese Society of Coloproctology, the Korean Society of Endoscopic and Laparoscopic Surgeons, and the European Society of Endoscopic and Laparoscopic Surgery, contributing to the advancement of surgery.

He served as a special director of Soonchunhyang University Medical Center and director of Bucheon Hospital, working to establish patient-centered care systems and improve the quality of medical services. As president of the Korean Council of Teaching Hospitals and chairman of the board of the Korean Surgical Society, he took the lead in addressing key issues facing the surgical field, including improving residency training conditions, developing surgical professionals, and supporting essential medical care. After serving as chair of the policy committee of the Korean Hospital Association, he now heads the Korea Institute for Hospital Policy, where he also works to advance healthcare policy and hospital management.

In his inaugural address, President Shin said, “I will improve the training environment for residents and lay the foundation for future surgical talent to grow with pride,” adding, “By establishing medical ethics that meet the public’s expectations, I will strengthen trust between patients and medical staff, and work with members to advance the field of surgery.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Shin Eung-jin

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.