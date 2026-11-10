d'Alba’s ‘Pro2X Mist Peptide’ doubles active serum content and uses dual-exosome technology, drawing attention

d'Alba’s next-generation mist, Pro2X Mist Peptide, sold 10,000 units within seven days of launch. During its global launch livestream, one unit sold every 0.24 seconds, and the 10,000 units prepared for the event sold out in 40 minutes. In the United States, monthly sales on Amazon have also grown by 263% within a month of launch.

A brand representative said that the product’s overall competitiveness—from its ingredient concentrations and spray delivery to its technology for delivering active ingredients—was what drove strong sales, citing around 10 years of accumulated expertise in mist development and more than 1 million customer reviews.

Pro2X Mist Peptide is a high-performance mist serum with twice the active serum content of the existing product. It was launched with consumers in mind who need intensive hydration, deep moisturization and inner-firmness care beyond everyday moisturizing. It contains 10% Peptide ExosomeTM, 10% Truffle ExosomeTM, 10% active serum and 70% collagen water, ingredients that can help with hydration and firmness, and also stands out for its ingredient-delivery technology. d'Alba’s proprietary patented ingredient, Peptide ExosomeTM, is formulated as a dual exosome at a size 467 times smaller than a pore, with the efficiency of active-ingredient absorption into the skin also taken into account. Low-irritation and non-comedogenic tests have also been completed so that people with sensitive or acne-prone skin can use it without concern.

The product also reflects customers’ real-life experiences with its use. More than 1 million customer reviews were analyzed, and the benefits, feel and skin concerns consumers consider important were incorporated into product development. Combining customer feedback with expertise in mist development accumulated over many years, the product was designed to address a range of skin concerns.

Meanwhile, d'Alba plans to step up its push into global markets, building on the product’s competitiveness demonstrated at home and abroad. The company plans to roll out Pro2X Mist Peptide in global markets in stages and expand its international sales base to suit the demand and characteristics of each market. The product is also set to expand into Europe in the fourth quarter. In addition to Amazon, d'Alba is in talks to secure placement with major retailers such as Ulta and Sephora. Through these efforts, the company aims to strengthen its brand presence in global markets and develop Pro2X Mist Peptide into a key product in its next-generation mist lineup. Sanghee Jeon, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.