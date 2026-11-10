Deadly fire at mixed-use apartment complex in China: 14 dead, 9 in critical condition

Photo source: Baidu

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A major fire broke out at a mixed-use apartment complex in Shanxi Province in northern China, killing at least 14 people and injuring 25.

Some of the injured taken to hospital are seriously hurt, so the toll is expected to rise.

According to Xinhua News Agency and other Chinese media outlets, a fire broke out at around 4:59 p.m. on the 8th at Haosheng International Apartment on Liuxiang Street in Yingze District, Taiyuan, Shanxi Province.

Firefighters rushed to the scene immediately after the fire broke out and began extinguishing it and carrying out rescue operations. Search and rescue efforts were completed at around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said that as of the morning of the 10th, 14 people had been confirmed dead. The 25 injured are receiving hospital treatment. Of them, nine are in critical condition, four are seriously injured, and 12 have minor injuries, according to reports.

The building is reportedly a mixed-use complex containing apartments, a sauna, a gaming arcade, a hotel and other facilities.

According to witnesses, the fire started on the fourth floor of an annex and quickly spread to the hotel’s eighth and ninth floors.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Authorities are investigating whether there were problems with building management or the operation of safety facilities.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.