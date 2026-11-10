Kolmar Korea wins CES Best of Innovation Award in Beauty Tech for second consecutive year

◇ ChromaFlow, which won the Best of Innovation Award in Beauty Tech and an Innovation Award in Artificial Intelligence, respectively, at CES 2027. Photo courtesy of Kolmar Korea

◇ LumiJet Pro, which won an Innovation Award in Artificial Intelligence at CES 2027. Photo courtesy of Kolmar Korea

Kolmar Korea set a record by winning the Best of Innovation Award in Beauty Tech at CES 2027 for the second year in a row.

Kolmar Korea said ChromaFlow, its AI-powered personalized lip product manufacturing system entered in CES 2027, which will be held in Las Vegas, U.S., from January 6 to 9 next year (local time), won the Best of Innovation Award in Beauty Tech and an Innovation Award in Artificial Intelligence. LumiJet Pro, a skin care device, also won an Innovation Award in Artificial Intelligence, bringing the total to three awards for the two entries.

Following last year's award for its AI wound care and makeup coverage device, the Scar Beauty Device, Kolmar Korea has now won the Best of Innovation Award in Beauty Tech for the second year in a row. The award was established in 2025, and Kolmar Korea became the first beauty company to win it last year.

ChromaFlow is a device that analyzes the condition and color of a user's lips with an AI optical sensor, then combines seven color cartridges to make a lip product in the desired shade within a minute. AI calculates the optimal blend ratio based on each individual's lip color, making it possible to recreate for each person lip colors used by influencers and others.

LumiJet Pro is a skin care device that uses AI to analyze skin condition and thickness and deliver active ingredients to the locations and depths where they are needed within the skin. It uses Nanojet technology, which rapidly sprays ultrafine particles, and Point-to-Field technology, which uses light at a specific wavelength to break down particles and disperse the active ingredients. Kolmar Korea also developed the dedicated nanoparticle formulation itself.

Kolmar Korea plans to build a beauty tech data platform based on skin and color data accumulated through its AI scalp diagnosis solution CAIOME, the Scar Beauty Device, ChromaFlow and other products. The company aims to expand its business with integrated solutions that connect every stage from skin diagnosis to cosmetic formulation design and manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Kolmar Korea plans to showcase ChromaFlow and LumiJet Pro at booth 56139 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas during CES 2027.

A Kolmar Korea representative said, “Winning the Best of Innovation Award for the second year in a row shows that Kolmar Korea’s DB-based manufacturing technology, which uses AI to connect every stage of the cosmetics process from measurement to manufacturing, has once again been recognized on the global stage.” The representative added, “We will continue to advance our beauty tech platform using our accumulated data and lead the global beauty tech market.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.