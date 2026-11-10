CJ Foodville launches healthy convenience-meal brand Common Eats, opening first Gangnam Station location in December

COMMON EATS brand identity. Photo courtesy of CJ Foodville

CJ Foodville is introducing a new dining brand, Common Eats, targeting consumers who seek both health and convenience. About a year after launching the Italian bistro OLIPEPE last December, the company is rolling out the new brand as it sets out to tap the convenience-meal market.

CJ Foodville announced on the 10th that it will open the first location of Common Eats, a Light-Meal Fast Casual brand, near Gangnam Station in Seoul early next month.

Common Eats was conceived for consumers who want healthy, satisfying meals even amid busy daily lives. With interest in blood sugar management and high-protein diets on the rise, the brand focused on how quick options such as burgers and sandwiches can raise concerns about nutritional balance, while meals centered on salads may not be filling enough.

The brand name conveys the idea that healthy meals should be an everyday standard anyone can easily choose, rather than something requiring special effort. Unlike existing salad and poke specialty shops, CJ Foodville aims to offer a variety of menu items that satisfy customers’ needs for health, taste and fullness.

To that end, the company plans to draw on its accumulated foodservice research and development (R&D) capabilities to offer meals that are easy to choose even with limited lunch breaks and budgets. The focus is on making healthy meals something people can enjoy as part of their everyday lives.

The first location will be in the Gangnam Station commercial district, which sees heavy foot traffic from office workers. CJ Foodville plans to target employees who often struggle to choose what to have for lunch, gauge the brand’s market response and build awareness, particularly in office districts.

A CJ Foodville representative said, “The new Common Eats focuses on addressing the fundamental unmet needs of consumers who want to take smart care of their well-being even amid busy daily lives.” The representative added, “We will establish it as a next-generation leading brand that offers modern consumers, who seek health, taste and efficiency at the same time, a healthy balance routine that comes together without extra effort.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.