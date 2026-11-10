“Pedestrian Day” instead of Pepero Day: Busan Himchan Hospital’s “Walking Balance Experience Program” draws a favorable response

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Busan Himchan Hospital, whose director is Kim Jeong-ho, will run a “Walking Balance Experience Program” for outpatient visitors for three days, from Nov. 10 to 12, in observance of Pedestrian Day on Nov. 11. The event is designed to remind people of the importance of their everyday walking habits and help visitors protect their joint health by checking their gait and physical balance for themselves.

Walking is one of the easiest physical activities to incorporate into daily life, but there are few opportunities to check whether one’s gait is correct. If poor walking habits persist, they can throw off the body’s balance and put extra strain on joints such as the knees and ankles, making it important to maintain proper walking habits in everyday life.

Busan Himchan Hospital planned the event with a focus on Nov. 11 as “Pedestrian Day,” not simply Pepero Day, when people exchange stick-shaped snacks. It has arranged an experiential program and health events to remind people of the importance of walking, an activity they repeat in daily life without thinking, and give visitors a chance to reflect on their walking habits and joint health.

The program is designed to let visitors check their walking habits and physical balance for themselves and learn practical ways to develop a healthy gait in everyday life.

The experience will be offered twice a day, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. Through a simple walking-balance activity, participants can check their body movements and balance, which they may not usually notice.

After the experience, staff will explain bodily imbalances and improper walking habits that may become apparent while walking, based on each participant’s posture and movements, and offer guidance on balance stretches that are easy to do in everyday life.

The hospital will also hold a health quiz about Busan Himchan Hospital and give small gifts to those who answer correctly. As a token of appreciation, it plans to distribute stick-shaped snacks called “Himchan Steps” to participants.

Pyo Gil-yeong, head of the physical therapy team at Busan Himchan Hospital, said, “We have continued our efforts to inform citizens about musculoskeletal health care and proper exercise through health lectures and community activities. Walking is a familiar activity we repeat every day, so it is important to pay attention to our own gait, too. I hope this experience will give visitors a chance to reflect on their usual walking habits and learn how to walk healthily.”

Kim Jeong-ho, director of Busan Himchan Hospital, said, “Regular care is especially important for the knee joints, and it is necessary to make a habit of checking your gait and joint health in advance, before pain or declining function becomes severe enough for you to consider joint replacement surgery. Paying attention to your gait and maintaining proper walking habits and regular exercise can help keep your joints healthy for longer. I hope this program will give visitors a chance to check their walking habits and take care of their joint health.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.