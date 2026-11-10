Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance acquires control of UK Lloyd's insurer Canopius, securing an additional 60% stake with co-investors

◇ Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance headquarters. Photo courtesy of Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance is expanding its global business after acquiring an additional stake in UK Lloyd's insurer Canopius and securing control of the company.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance said it signed an agreement on the 9th to acquire the remaining 60% stake in Canopius together with funds managed by global investment firm KKR and Korea Investment Corporation (KIC).

Under the deal, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance will acquire an additional 40.6% stake, increasing its holding from 40% to 80.6%, while KKR and KIC are each expected to acquire approximately 12.1% and 7.3%, respectively.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance first invested in Canopius in 2019 and has increased its stake through additional investments in 2020 and 2025. With this acquisition, it will secure control of the company.

As of 2025, Canopius was a global specialty insurer with $4.484 billion in gross written premiums, $553 million in pretax profit and a return on equity (ROE) of 21%.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance plans to respect Canopius's expertise and management autonomy while strengthening its business base across Lloyd's, the United States and Asia, and to increase the overseas share of its business from its current level of around 10% to the mid-20% range.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance President Lee Mun-hwa said, "This acquisition of control of Canopius marks an important turning point as Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance makes the leap beyond the domestic market to become a global insurer." He added, "Building on the trust and cooperation Canopius and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance have developed over the past seven years, we will combine the strengths of both companies to enhance our competitiveness in the Lloyd's market and actively pursue global growth opportunities, including expanding in the US market."

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.