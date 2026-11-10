79-year-old woman who drove 2 km with a man clinging to her car hood offers 'bizarre' explanation

Photo credit: ABC News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A 79-year-old woman in Japan was arrested after driving more than 2 km with a man she had been arguing with over a parking-lot collision clinging to her car hood. She claimed she was only in a hurry because her hospital appointment was approaching and had no intention of killing him.

According to Japanese media outlets including ABC News, police in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, have arrested and are questioning a local woman identified as A, 79, on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident occurred at around 9:20 a.m. on the 31st of last month in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Kashihara.

According to the police investigation, A opened her car door and hit the vehicle of a 56-year-old man parked beside her. When the owner of the car that had been hit by the door protested, an argument broke out between the two.

The man blocked the car to prevent the woman from leaving the scene. But A started the car even as he stood in front of it, and he ended up on the hood.

A did not stop driving even while the man was clinging to the hood. As she drove about 2.2 km along public roads, he clung on desperately to keep from falling off.

While the car was moving, the man called 110, Japan's police emergency number. He stayed on the phone with police for about seven minutes and told them he was still clinging to the car hood. Police advised him to get off the car if he could do so safely.

The dangerous drive ended when the car stopped at a traffic light. The man was then able to get off the hood by himself. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured, though he suffered a minor bruise to the little finger on his right hand.

However, investigators found that A left the scene even after the man got off the car. The victim reported the incident to police and provided information including the car's license plate number. Using that information, police identified and arrested the driver.

During questioning, A admitted that she had driven with the man on her hood but maintained that she had no intention of killing him.

She reportedly told police that she 'thought it would be okay to go this far.' She went on to explain that she kept driving because her hospital appointment was approaching and she had to hurry. Police are investigating why she drove as she did and the precise circumstances of the incident.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.