Cyberattack set refrigerators to blow hot air at up to 50°C... Russia was not behind the hack

A refrigerator at a French supermarket shut down by a cyberattack. AFP-Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] France has identified the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as being behind a cyberattack that remotely manipulated refrigeration and freezer systems at supermarkets nationwide, forcing the disposal of large quantities of food. The hackers arbitrarily changed the temperature settings, rapidly raising the temperature inside the units. At some stores, the equipment even caught fire. The French government said it had strongly protested to Iran and would pursue additional sanctions at the European Union (EU) level.

According to Reuters, Le Monde and other French media, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told reporters in connection with the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris that the hacking of supermarket refrigeration systems last month was the work of the IRGC.

Barrot criticized the attack as unprecedented in its scale and aggressiveness, calling it a serious matter that threatened France’s national interests and the safety of its people. He then warned that Europe-wide sanctions would be imposed on those responsible.

The French Foreign Ministry reportedly summoned Iran’s ambassador and lodged a strong protest. The French government is also considering further diplomatic and economic measures to hold those responsible for the incident to account.

The attack in question took place on the 11th and 12th of last month (local time) at supermarkets and food retailers across France. The hackers broke into commercial refrigeration and freezer systems connected to the internet and remotely changed their temperature-control settings.

According to French authorities, around 700 retail facilities nationwide were targeted. Thousands of refrigeration and freezer units were affected, and the temperature inside some units rose to 36°C. Investigators found that the hackers had set the cooling units to blow hot air at temperatures of up to 50°C.

As a result, large quantities of fresh and frozen food spoiled and had to be discarded. Some refrigeration units even caught fire due to overheating. Immediately after the attack, supermarket employees had to pack spoiled meat, melted ice cream and other items into boxes and move them to large waste containers.

Major French retailers, including Carrefour, Monoprix, Intermarché and Coopérative U, were also affected. Intermarché discarded large quantities of food at affected stores. Coopérative U CEO Dominique Schelcher criticized the attack as extremely serious and unacceptable because it targeted equipment essential to preserving fresh food and ensuring the public’s food supply.

The scale of the damage was also substantial. A supermarket operator in France estimated that nationwide losses from the attack could reach tens of millions of euros.

As part of its investigation into the incident, the Paris prosecutor’s office identified Shahid Kaveh, an offensive cyber unit under the IRGC, as being behind the attack. The group is reportedly linked to the IRGC’s Electronic and Cyber Center.

Prosecutors are investigating allegations including organized cybercrime committed for the benefit of a foreign power, targeting the group’s head and two deputy heads, as well as additional associates whose identities may be established. They have also sought international arrest warrants for the group’s head and deputy heads.

Investigators found traces of Persian in systems used in the attack, and determined that the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses were also linked to equipment in Iran. French authorities said they had established a connection to the IRGC based on these technical clues and the methods used in the attack.

Iran, however, has issued no official response to the allegations. The country has previously denied allegations that it carries out malicious cyber operations.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.