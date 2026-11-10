Taebaek City posts strong results in developing workplace sports teams, proves its mettle at major competitions, and more

◇ View of Taebaek City Hall.

Taebaek City is raising its profile as a sports city. Its workplace sports teams have achieved excellent results at major national competitions. Building on these results, the city plans to strengthen the management systems for its biathlon and wrestling teams and enhance the competitiveness of its workplace sports program, including by pursuing the launch of taekwondo and handball teams in 2027.

According to Taebaek City on the 10th, the biathlon team showed outstanding form at major competitions, including the National Winter Sports Festival and the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Cup, with every member of the team placing among the medal contenders. The wrestling team also won one gold and one bronze medal at the 107th National Sports Festival, recently held in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province. It also achieved strong results at major competitions, including the national team selection trials, the President's Cup and the Police Commissioner General's Cup, winning numerous medals, including eight golds.

Taebaek City plans to provide systematic support for its existing biathlon and wrestling teams and officially launch a taekwondo team in January 2027. It is also preparing to establish a handball team in the second half of 2027. The city will also actively promote its athletes, who compete on the national stage, to residents and tourists.

A Taebaek City official said, “We will support our athletes so they can perform at their best, and further enhance Taebaek’s competitiveness as a sports city by launching new teams and managing them systematically.”

○ Boryeong City recently held a workshop for employees of its Wellness Policy Division. According to the city, the workshop was organized following the establishment of the division on the 1st to explore ways to advance wellness administration that promotes residents’ happiness, regional growth and employee well-being together. The event took the form of participatory discussions, featuring a wellness insights seminar and focusing on ways to connect wellness with employees’ responsibilities, sharing staff members’ views and setting future priorities. In particular, participants shared ideas for wellness policies in a relaxed atmosphere after the city introduced “horizontal communication,” in which they set aside their ranks and titles and addressed one another by nicknames. Through the workshop, Boryeong City plans to define the direction of its wellness administration and identify new initiatives, while laying the groundwork for wellness policies that enable residents, the community and the organization to grow together.

Kim Geon-ho, head of Boryeong City’s Wellness Policy Division, said, “Wellness is a comprehensive policy value that encompasses improving residents’ quality of life, the sustainable development of the community and the vitality of the organization.” He added, “With this workshop as a starting point, we will identify effective wellness policies that reflect Boryeong’s characteristics and local resources, and develop wellness administration that residents can experience firsthand.”

○ Jangsu County said it is offering woodworking experience programs using domestic timber on an ongoing basis. The programs are held at the Wood Culture Experience Center in Banghwa-dong Natural Recreation Forest in Beonam-myeon, Jangsu County.

Since its completion in 2015, the Wood Culture Experience Center has expanded its range of woodworking programs and established itself as a popular forest-culture destination for tourists and residents, with at least 1,000 people taking part each year. In particular, it is regarded as a place where participants can learn about the environmental value of wood and the importance of practicing carbon neutrality by using domestic timber in the activities.

Jangsu County aims to help participants develop an affinity for natural materials and enjoy the value of using wood by letting them handle and shape timber themselves and complete their own projects at the Wood Culture Experience Center. The county also plans to promote wood culture by offering a variety of programs using domestic timber, so participants can put into practice in their daily lives the value of wood they discover through the activities.

Jangsu County Governor Choi Hoon-sik said, “I hope woodworking activities using domestic timber will give residents and visitors an opportunity to learn about wood’s environmentally friendly value and add enjoyment to their daily lives.” He added, “We will run the programs in a substantive and engaging way so everyone can enjoy forest culture and make wood use part of their everyday lives.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.