Rental fees for water purifiers, bidets and air purifiers discounted by up to 25,000 won... IBK Industrial Bank of Korea launches ‘Coway IBK 2.0’ card

◇ Coway IBK 2.0 Mastercard. Photo provided by IBK Industrial Bank of Korea

IBK Industrial Bank of Korea has partnered with Coway Co., Ltd. to launch the ‘Coway IBK 2.0’ card, which offers discounts on rental fees.

When cardholders set up automatic payments for Coway Co., Ltd. rental services, including water purifiers, bidets and air purifiers, the card gives them a monthly discount of 15,000 to 25,000 won, depending on their spending in the previous month.

The discount is 15,000 won for previous-month spending of 400,000 won or more, 20,000 won for 1 million won or more, and 25,000 won for 1.5 million won or more.

The card features a design based on the ‘Icon’ series of water purifiers, one of Coway Co., Ltd.’s flagship product lines, and is available to individual customers. The annual fee is 20,000 won for domestic use only (BC) and 23,000 won for international use (Mastercard).

An IBK Industrial Bank of Korea official said, “We prepared this card to ease customers’ cost-of-living burden, as rentals—from water purifiers to bidets and air purifiers—have become commonplace. We will continue to introduce lifestyle-focused partnership products by working with a range of companies.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.