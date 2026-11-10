“They say there’s a man trapped inside”... Hundreds cause a stir trying to push 110-ton sculpture

Photo credit: X, Chicago Architecture Center

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hundreds of people gathered in Chicago, USA, saying they would move the city’s iconic sculpture 7 inches (about 17.8 cm) to the left.

The event began with an absurd internet joke that someone was trapped inside the sculpture. The participants joined forces to push it, but the massive structure, weighing 110 tons, did not budge.

According to U.S. media outlets including CBS News, people gathered at Millennium Park in downtown Chicago on the afternoon of the 8th (all times local) to push the sculpture known as “The Bean.” Its official name is “Cloud Gate,” and it is made of stainless steel.

The event began on social media that day. Flyers appeared around downtown Chicago saying, “The Bean needs to be moved 7 inches to the left. The first push is at 12:47 p.m. on November 8.”

The reason people tried to move the sculpture was outlandish. They wanted to solve in real life a joke that had spread online, dubbed “the man trapped inside the Bean.” The premise was that a man was trapped inside the sculpture and that a hidden entrance was located in its lower right. The event invitation also said that moving the sculpture 7 inches to the left would provide access to the door, allowing pickles and other items to be passed to the trapped man.

An estimated 250 people gathered at the site that day.

The participants gathered around the sculpture and chanted in unison, “Push the Bean.” Several people joined forces and tried to push it, but the result was as expected: the enormous stainless-steel structure, weighing 110 tons, did not move.

But smiles were everywhere on people’s faces. The attempt to move the sculpture itself brought joy to many.

The story of the “man trapped inside” the Bean is a meme (a piece of viral internet content) that has spread online since last year.

In 2025, a satirical protest was even held in front of the sculpture, calling for the rescue of a fictional character. This year, a mockumentary (a fictional video in documentary form) based on the same internet trend, “Man in the Bean,” was also released on YouTube.

The sculpture known as “The Bean” was designed by Anish Kapoor, a British sculptor of Indian origin. It is located at Grainger Plaza in Chicago’s Millennium Park and is nicknamed “The Bean” because of its oval shape, which resembles a bean. Work on it began in 2004, and it was unveiled in 2006.

It is one of Chicago’s signature tourist attractions and draws countless visitors every year.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.