CK Package, maker of POE lids for infant formula cans, targets global markets from Dubai

CK Package, a subsidiary of Zero to Seven that supplies infant formula can lids to global food companies such as Nestlé and Danone S.A., participated in Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, an international food manufacturing industry exhibition held from the 3rd to the 5th at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

CK Package is the only POE manufacturer in South Korea (Peel Off End), an aluminum sealing lid used on top of infant formula cans. Drawing on manufacturing expertise built up over approximately 30 years, it has an annual production capacity of about 400 million units and supplies its products to approximately 90% of major domestic infant formula manufacturers. More than 90% of its total revenue comes from overseas, and its key customers include global food companies such as Nestlé and Danone S.A., as well as can makers.

Gulfood Manufacturing is a leading industrial exhibition in the Middle East showcasing the latest technologies and trends across the food industry, including food manufacturing technology and equipment, processing, and packaging solutions. This year, more than 2,500 companies from approximately 80 countries took part, sharing technology and opportunities for business collaboration in the global food manufacturing and packaging industries.

CK Package has steadily expanded its business network with overseas food manufacturers and packaging specialists by participating in global food industry exhibitions. At this exhibition, it focused on strengthening partnerships with existing customers, expanding its connections with prospective buyers, and assessing the latest technology trends and market demand in the global food packaging industry.

CK Package’s flagship product, POE, is an aluminum sealing lid attached to the tops of cans containing powdered foods such as infant formula and nutritional products. It is a key packaging component that keeps the contents hygienic and preserves their quality by blocking outside air, moisture, and foreign matter. CK Package meets the stringent quality standards of global food companies through precision mold design, aluminum processing technology, and consistent sealing performance.

Meanwhile, CK Package is accelerating its business diversification by expanding the applications of its packaging products beyond infant formula to include adult nutrition products, protein products, and coffee. It also plans to strengthen the foundation for growth in the global food packaging market by securing new customers in overseas markets, including the Middle East and Africa.

A Zero to Seven representative said, “Gulfood Manufacturing is an important business opportunity to engage with major companies in the global food and packaging industries and understand market changes and customer demand. Building on our global network and differentiated manufacturing expertise, we will strengthen cooperation with existing customers and expand our business into new markets and product categories.” Sanghee Jeon, Reporter nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.