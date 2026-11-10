AI idol group IITERNITI to release English single 'Crepuscule Syndrome' on the 11th

IITERNITI, the virtual idol group of AI tech-tainment company Pulse9, led by CEO Park Ji-eun, will officially release its English-language single 'Crepuscule Syndrome,' a collaboration with Italian music production team KIDOKORO, through domestic music platforms at noon on November 11. The music video will also be released at noon that day via IITERNITI's official account.

This new song is the result of developing the collaboration between the two sides, first presented at 'AI.LOVE.JAZZ' in Montreux, Switzerland, last July, into an official release. IITERNITI continues to combine music and video content in its activities, including releasing a music video for 'Luv or Dare,' a track from its first full-length album of the year, 'Hello World'. The single is significant as an example of global collaboration bringing together South Korean AI idol production technology and Italy's music production capabilities.

'Crepuscule Syndrome' is a two-minute R&B song inspired by twilight, where light and darkness intersect, expressing emotions in which attraction and contradiction coexist. Vocals in the introduction, leaving a dreamy afterglow over a clear, light-textured sound, set the mood for the song.

The lyrics weave together contrasting images, including haute couture garments and glass display cases, figures from mythology, Escher-like spaces, and Schrödinger's cat. They convey the feeling of being drawn to beauty yet unable to reach it easily, and the emotions of a relationship that is difficult to define in a single way. Simone Raschetti and Tomaso Evolvi participated in the songwriting, composition, arrangement, and engineering.

The song was made using the 'AI MONOPHONIC ReadyTM' protocol, a privately operated system for managing and verifying audio production histories run by KIDOKORO, and was assigned the company's certification code 'AMR-987.' The system compares source recordings made by people with the results after AI processing, documenting the creators' contributions and AI's role in the production process.

Pulse9 emphasized that the process starts with a human vocal recording and documents the steps of correcting the pitch and using AI to transform the timbre, while comparing and analyzing the melody, phrasing, changes in dynamics, and timbre of the original and processed vocals.

Pulse9 CEO Park Ji-eun said, "The collaboration we introduced in Montreux is now being released as a track people can listen to again in their everyday lives," adding, "Rather than stopping at showing what technology can do, I wanted the music itself to convey how long the mood and emotions of a song linger." Reporter Sanghee Jeon nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.