“Lifted into the air, then ‘thud’”... Small plane flips over in passenger jet’s engine wash

Photo credit: Daily Mail, Orange County Flight Center

[Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun] A small aircraft was swept over by the engine wash of a large passenger jet at a U.S. airport.

There were two people aboard the plane, but fortunately neither was seriously injured.

According to the Daily Mail and other foreign media outlets, at around 2:30 p.m. local time on the 7th, a Cessna 172 light aircraft that was moving at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, suddenly lost its balance and flipped over. It was struck directly by the wake from a United Airlines passenger jet preparing for takeoff ahead of it. The small aircraft reportedly weighed about 635 kilograms. Engine wake refers to the flow of air or fluid generated behind an engine as it operates.

The Cessna pilot stated in an accident report, “The moment the passenger jet increased engine power to enter the runway, the aircraft was hit by a sudden jet wake.” The strong wind pushed the aircraft, making it difficult to control, and it eventually pitched forward and overturned completely.

There were two people aboard the Cessna at the time of the accident: the pilot and a flight trainee. Neither sustained serious injuries, it was confirmed.

Surveillance footage released by aircraft operator Orange County Flight Center shows the rear of the small plane lifting as the aircraft was pushed forward. It moved with its nose and left wing touching the ground, then eventually flipped over with its wings pointing downward.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that strong winds at the time, in addition to the engine wake, appeared to have contributed to the accident, and that it is investigating the specific circumstances.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.