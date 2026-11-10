Children Ride a Live Python Like a Slide in Hair-Raising Footage

Photo: Nexstar X

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video of children in Indonesia playing by riding on the body of a huge live python like a slide has been released, causing shock. British outlet Need To Know shared the video, which is said to have been filmed on Indonesia’s Java Island. It shows several children climbing onto and sliding down the giant snake stretched out on the ground, while others run around it. Adults nearby watched and filmed without trying to stop them.

The snake in the video is believed to be a reticulated python (Reticulated python). Reticulated pythons live in regions including Southeast Asia and are known as the longest snake species in existence.

The species generally grows to 3–6 meters, and large specimens can exceed 6 meters. Its maximum weight is said to be about 75 kilograms. It has no venom in its teeth, but hunts by constricting its prey with its powerful muscles.

Attacks on people by pythons are rare, but large specimens can pose a serious threat to humans. It is especially dangerous for children to climb onto a snake’s body or play near it. Even if the snake appears to be still, the possibility that it could suddenly move or attack cannot be ruled out.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.