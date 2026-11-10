“Jensen Huang Could Face Up to 40 Years in Prison Over Alleged China Spy Ties”... What Are the Actual Charges?

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang (left) and Alice Huang, photographed at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, in May 2025. Photo: CTI, Reuters-Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, has admitted to having an affair with a businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Claims that he could face up to 40 years in prison if he is legally punished have drawn attention.

Taiwanese outlet Mirror Media reported that CEO Huang has become embroiled in controversy related to U.S. national security over allegations surrounding his relationship with Chinese woman Alice Huang (Chinese name: Huang Le), and that a prison sentence of up to 40 years has been raised as a possibility if violations of relevant laws are confirmed.

Mirror Media explained that violations of the U.S. Export Control Reform Act could carry a maximum sentence of 20 years, violations of the Economic Espionage Act up to 15 years, and violations of general federal conspiracy laws up to 5 years. The claim is that the sentences could total as much as 40 years.

However, the requirements for applying each law and whether an offense has been committed must be assessed. Even if multiple charges are established, how the sentences would be applied depends on the specific indictment and the court’s judgment. There is currently no confirmation that CEO Huang has been charged with violating these laws.

Earlier, in a message sent to NVIDIA employees on the 8th (local time throughout), CEO Huang admitted that he had not been faithful to his wife and apologized. He said his actions had hurt his wife and children and that there was no excuse for them.

The woman identified as the other party in the controversy is Alice Huang, a Chinese national. She is reportedly a former executive at Megaspeed International, a company headquartered in Singapore. U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly suspected that she had collected information for China.

According to U.S. media reports, Megaspeed International has been buying NVIDIA’s artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductors. U.S. authorities reportedly looked into whether the company had helped Chinese firms obtain advanced AI chips subject to export restrictions. As a result, the matter has expanded beyond a personal privacy issue to encompass advanced semiconductor technology and U.S. export controls on China.

Huang and NVIDIA are also facing a shareholder lawsuit. According to Reuters, investors filed suit in federal court in San Jose, California, on the 9th. They alleged that Huang and the company misled investors by failing to disclose information related to the China spy allegations. The lawsuit argues that Huang’s personal relationship posed a significant risk that could harm the company’s reputation and business prospects. The plaintiffs did not specify a particular amount in damages.

Meanwhile, the Chinese side strongly pushed back, raising the possibility of a “political witch hunt” involving U.S. interests.

State media outlets questioned in particular the allegation that Alice Huang had worked for Chinese intelligence, saying, “It relies on anonymous sources and material that even the media itself has not been able to verify.” They also pointed out that a trial by public opinion was taking place before the investigation had even concluded.

There were also claims that this theory of Chinese spy involvement was “being used in political conflicts within the United States.”

One state media outlet claimed, “With efforts to avert a crisis following the Republican Party’s election defeat intersecting with political interests seeking to obstruct an improvement in U.S.-China relations, a Chinese woman appearing in the private life of a U.S. tech giant became the easiest issue to exploit.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also reiterated its position denying the “Chinese spy” allegations.

At a briefing, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized the claim, saying, “The so-called ‘Chinese spy’ claim is purely, purely baseless slander.”

Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump has said the FBI is looking into Jensen Huang’s scandal, while also saying it is unlikely to be a major problem and seeking to prevent the controversy from spreading.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.