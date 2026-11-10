Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Earns Top Grade in Health Management Institution Evaluation for Second Consecutive Year

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University-affiliated Cheonan Hospital, headed by Director Lee Moon-soo, recently earned an S grade, the highest rating, in the 2026 Evaluation of Specialized Health Management Institutions, organized by the Ministry of Employment and Labor and the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency (KOSHA).

With this evaluation, Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital became the first specialized health management institution in the Daejeon and Chungcheong region to earn an S grade for two consecutive years—a remarkable achievement.

The Evaluation of Specialized Health Management Institutions comprehensively assesses 144 institutions nationwide across four areas—▲operating systems ▲work thoroughness ▲work results ▲deductions and bonus points—and 18 criteria, awarding grades ranging from S to D.

Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital has provided health management consulting tailored to the characteristics of each workplace, as well as worker health management and health education. It was particularly highly rated for contributing to the prevention of occupational diseases and the creation of a pleasant work environment by identifying and addressing hazards and risks at workplaces.

Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo said, “This result was achieved through our hospital’s expertise, along with the trust of workplace officials we have worked with over the years. We will continue to provide high-quality occupational health services to protect the health of workers at local workplaces and help create safe work environments.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.