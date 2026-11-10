Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital to Use AI to Support Antibiotic Prescribing; Begins Building Stewardship Decision Support System with HUVER

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital (Hospital Director Dong Jin Lee) is building a hospital-tailored AI system that uses AI to predict infection risks and support clinicians in prescribing antibiotics.

Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital has signed a contract with medical AI company HUVER (CEO Song In-seong) to develop and build an “AI-Based Antimicrobial Stewardship Management and Decision Support System” and has officially begun work on an AI antibiotic-prescribing support system using the hospital’s clinical data.

The project is led by Professor Lee Jae-gap of the Department of Infectious Diseases and is intended to advance the hospital’s antimicrobial stewardship system. Its core function is to analyze patients’ clinical information and test results with AI, predict infection-related risks, and provide clinicians with information to help them select appropriate antibiotics.

Antimicrobial stewardship (ASP, Antimicrobial Stewardship Program) refers to activities that help ensure patients receive appropriate antibiotics using the right regimen for the right duration. It is an important infection-control strategy for reducing unnecessary antibiotic use and the risk of antimicrobial resistance.

In treating infectious diseases, prompt decisions about antibiotic treatment are often needed depending on a patient’s condition, even before the causative pathogen and antibiotic susceptibility test results are confirmed. Clinicians must weigh the patient’s clinical condition, test results, history of antibiotic use, potential for resistance and other factors to determine an appropriate treatment plan.

The AI system under development is designed to analyze the likelihood of a positive blood culture, major causative pathogens and the risk of antibiotic resistance using clinical records and test data from Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital. In particular, the hospital plans to develop a tailored AI prediction model that reflects the characteristics of its patients and its actual clinical environment, supporting clinicians’ antibiotic treatment decisions before blood culture test results are confirmed.

The system will also consider patients’ clinical information and antibiotic-use history together with relevant clinical guidelines and the hospital’s antibiotic-use standards, then provide antibiotic options for review along with supporting evidence. When a consultation with the Department of Infectious Diseases is needed, it is expected to reduce clinicians’ burden of checking information and preparing documents by automatically generating a draft consultation request based on key clinical information and test results.

To protect patient information, the system will be built on a dedicated server within the hospital’s internal network and is planned to be linked to existing medical information systems. The project will run from October 2026 to October 2027, with development and performance evaluation of an AI model tailored to the hospital’s clinical environment, system integration testing and a pilot operation to be carried out in stages.

The analyses and antibiotic options provided by AI will be used as reference information to support clinicians’ decisions. The attending physician will make the final decision on antibiotic selection and prescription after comprehensively assessing the patient’s clinical condition.

Professor Lee Jae-gap, head of the Infection Control Office, said, “Prompt and appropriate antibiotic selection is important in treating infectious diseases.” He added, “Through a prescribing support system that combines the hospital’s clinical data with AI technology, we will support appropriate antibiotic use and continue to improve patient safety and the quality of care.”

HUVER CEO Song In-seong said, “We will combine Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital’s clinical experience with HUVER’s AI technology to build an antibiotic-prescribing support system that meets the needs of actual clinical settings.” He added, “We will work to make a practical contribution to improving clinicians’ decision-making and work efficiency.”

HUVER is a medical AI company that supports clinical and administrative work at healthcare institutions and is developing HUVA, a platform on which multiple AI agents divide and carry out tasks. It focuses on developing AI technologies that support clinicians’ decision-making and repetitive tasks by linking with existing medical information systems.

Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital received an A, the highest grade in the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s assessment, in the activity evaluation for the first year of the “Antimicrobial Stewardship (ASP) Pilot Program” (November 2024–December 2025), led by Professor Park Jin-ju of the Department of Infectious Diseases. The result recognized the hospital’s capabilities in antimicrobial stewardship.

Building on this achievement, the hospital used part of the ASP pilot program funding to build the AI system, aiming to further advance its existing antimicrobial stewardship system. It plans to verify the system’s performance and clinical utility and to consider expanding its use to hospitals affiliated with Hallym University Medical Center.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

From left, Professor Park Jin-ju and Professor Lee Jae-gap of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, and HUVER CEO Song In-seong and inside director Lee Jun-ha, pose

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.