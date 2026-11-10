“Aching wrists after making kimchi”... Warning about degenerative arthritis at the base of the thumb

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After the kimchi-making season, when people salt napa cabbage and mix it with seasoning, more people are complaining of persistent pain in their wrists and at the base of their thumbs. The pain is often mistaken for temporary fatigue from using hand tools or for carpal tunnel syndrome. But if it recurs when opening a bottle or picking something up, people should suspect thumb carpometacarpal arthritis, a degenerative condition affecting the joint at the base of the thumb, and seek specialist care promptly.

The thumb carpometacarpal joint is where the thumb’s metacarpal bone meets the trapezium, a wrist bone. It plays an important role in movements such as picking up and gripping objects. Because it is located at the base of the thumb, close to the wrist, pain there can easily be mistaken for a wrist condition.

Thumb carpometacarpal arthritis is a degenerative form of arthritis that causes pain and limits movement as the cartilage in the joint wears down. It mainly occurs with age. Repeatedly performing forceful thumb movements, such as those involved in making kimchi, can put additional stress on the joint, causing pain or worsening existing symptoms.

The most common symptom is pain at the base of the thumb, where it meets the wrist. At first, pain may occur intermittently when force is applied to the thumb. As the condition progresses, pain can worsen even during everyday activities that require force from the thumb, such as turning a key or wringing out a towel. The area around the joint may also become tender or swollen, movement may feel stiff, and the ability to grip objects may weaken.

Several conditions can cause pain around the thumb and wrist, so it is important to distinguish between them. De Quervain’s tenosynovitis is inflammation of the tendons that move the thumb and the tendon sheath (the membrane surrounding the tendons). It affects a different area from thumb carpometacarpal arthritis, which results from degenerative changes in the joint. Pain and tenderness occur on the thumb side of the wrist and may worsen when moving the thumb or bending the wrist.

Carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when the median nerve passing through the carpal tunnel is compressed. It is characterized by tingling or altered sensation in the thumb, index finger and middle finger. The tingling may be especially severe at night, waking people from sleep, and shaking the hand may temporarily relieve the symptoms. The condition should therefore be distinguished by considering the location of the pain, how symptoms change with movement, and whether tingling in the fingers is also present.

If pain at the base of the thumb keeps recurring, it is advisable to see an orthopedic specialist. During the examination, the doctor will assess the location of the pain, joint movement and tenderness. If needed, an X-ray will be used to check for narrowing of the joint space or the formation of bone spurs.

Treatment is determined by the condition of the joint and the severity of the symptoms. Early treatment is conservative and may include limiting activities that use the thumb, wearing a brace and taking medication. If symptoms persist despite these treatments or impaired joint function causes significant difficulty in daily life, surgery may be considered.

Hong Gyeong-ho, head of the Upper Extremity Center in the Department of Orthopedics at Seran General Hospital, said, “The joint at the base of the thumb is involved in various hand functions, such as picking up and gripping objects, so pain there can make daily life much more difficult.” He advised, “Even if pain develops after making kimchi, don’t dismiss it as simple muscle fatigue. If the pain keeps recurring or your grip weakens, it is best to see an orthopedic specialist to find out what is causing it.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Hong Gyeong-ho, head of the Upper Extremity Center, during a consultation

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.