From SMILE to ICL: Four Checkpoints for Improving Safety

Vision-correction surgery to free yourself from glasses and contact lenses is a once-in-a-lifetime procedure. Achieving a certain degree of vision correction is a given, but safety is what must be considered first. There are several important points to review to keep your eyes healthy for a long time after surgery.

First, precise examinations are needed to find the procedure best suited to your eyes.

Vision-correction procedures include Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK), Laser Epithelial Keratomileusis (LASEK), SMILE, SMILE Pro, and lens implantation surgery (ICL). Which procedure is suitable depends on the cornea’s thickness and shape, the degree of myopia and astigmatism, and whether there is any corneal disease. That is why accurate examinations are the starting point for safe surgery.

Second, choose a procedure that minimizes corneal damage.

The more corneal tissue is removed, the greater the nerve damage and the weaker the eye’s ability to withstand intraocular pressure. Dry eye and glare can become more severe, and, rarely, complications such as corneal ectasia or keratoconus may occur. Unlike LASIK, which involves an incision of about 24 mm, and LASEK, which removes the corneal surface, SMILE surgery corrects only the inner cornea through a small incision of 2–4 mm. Using an ultra-small 1 mm incision can further reduce damage. Our clinic presented a study to the Korean Ophthalmological Society comparing 98 eyes that underwent LASIK with 120 eyes that underwent SMILE. Posterior corneal elevation, an indicator of keratoconus risk, increased after LASIK but changed very little after SMILE.

Third, severe astigmatism should be treated in stages.

When astigmatism is also present, the amount of corneal tissue removed increases by 20–30% compared with correcting myopia alone. SMILE surgery may also be difficult when astigmatism exceeds 5 diopters. In such cases, rather than pushing ahead, it is safer to first reduce the astigmatism with astigmatism-correction surgery and then correct the myopia with SMILE. Astigmatism-correction surgery reshapes the cornea by making tiny incisions in its peripheral area without removing corneal tissue. One advantage is that the center of the cornea can be preserved intact.

Fourth, if laser surgery is difficult, lens implantation surgery with improved safety can be considered.

ICL is an alternative for people with thin corneas, extremely high myopia, or extremely high astigmatism. Recently, a method using balanced salt solution instead of the viscoelastic material used during surgery has also been introduced. In a study our clinic published in an SCI-level international journal, the group that received balanced salt solution had an average intraocular pressure 25.68% lower one hour after surgery, and the procedure took about 10% less time. The proportion whose intraocular pressure rose to 30 mmHg or higher was 9.26% in the viscoelastic-material group and 0% in the balanced-salt-solution group.

Vision-correction surgery is not something to decide based on trends or a schedule. Safety can be improved only when precise examinations, a procedure that preserves the cornea, and clinicians’ experience in handling a range of situations are all in place. Taking time to learn about the options and choose carefully is the first step toward safe vision correction.

Expert advice: Kim Bu-gi, director of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

◇ Kim Bu-gi, director of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.