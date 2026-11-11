A misstep while enjoying the fall foliage: Beware joint injuries on autumn hikes—shorten your stride and set your hiking poles longer

◇ Autumn hikes along leaf-covered trails and uneven mountain paths call for caution, as a moment’s inattention can lead to joint injuries. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As mountains across the country are awash in vibrant fall foliage, more people are heading out to enjoy autumn hikes. But caution is needed: hiking too strenuously after a long break or when you are not usually very active can lead to unexpected injuries to the knees, ankles or back.

◇ Beware meniscus injuries that cause knee pain on the descent

The knees are the area that requires the most caution while hiking. They bear the body’s weight and absorb impact, which can put them under considerable strain.

Middle-aged and older hikers in particular should watch out for meniscus injuries. The menisci are located on the inner and outer sides of the knee joint, where they absorb impact on the joint and distribute body weight. As people age, degenerative changes weaken the tissue, leaving it vulnerable to damage from even a small impact or a twisting motion of the knee. Younger people can also injure their knees by suddenly twisting them or falling while hiking. If your knee swells or feels stiff after a hike, or seems to catch when you bend and straighten it, it is best not to dismiss the symptoms as ordinary muscle soreness.

Ankle sprains are also common during autumn hikes. Fallen leaves on trails can hide rocks or depressions in the ground, causing hikers to misstep. The risk of slipping increases when frost or dew is present as well. If the ankle twists inward or outward, the ligaments can stretch or tear partially or completely.

You should also be careful not to ignore an ankle injury just because the pain has eased after a single misstep. If the damaged ligaments do not heal fully, the ankle can become unstable, making it possible to injure the same area repeatedly.

Your back also needs attention before and after a hike. Bending too far forward on a steep uphill slope, or tensing the muscles around your back to maintain balance on a descent, can put strain on the lumbar spine and surrounding muscles. Carrying a heavy backpack for a long time can also cause back pain. If you experience leg numbness, a pulling sensation or altered sensation along with back pain, it is best to seek medical care rather than assume it is simple muscle soreness.

Kim Yu-geun, director of Bupyeong Himchan Hospital and an orthopedic specialist, explained, “In autumn, the temperature can vary widely between day and night, making frost or dew more likely. Because people may not realize that the path is slippery as they walk along, slips and falls are common. When people overexert themselves on a hike, they often sustain joint injuries while their muscles are more tense than usual.”

◇ Shorten your stride and bend your knees slightly on the descent

The first priority for a safe hike is to choose a route suited to your fitness and joint condition. Start with a route that takes 1–2 hours round trip, then gradually increase the hiking time and intensity as your body adapts.

Before a hike, it is a good idea to warm up by walking lightly or gently moving the joints around your knees, ankles and back. Muscles and joints can be stiff on cold mornings, so take time to warm up properly. During the hike, do not pick up the pace from the outset; it is important to walk at a speed suited to your breathing and fitness. Take breaks and drink water before fatigue builds up, and bring an outer layer so your body temperature does not drop as your sweat cools.

Pay particular attention to your stride and speed when descending. Taking long, bounding steps or jumping down increases the impact on your knees and ankles. It is best to shorten your stride and descend slowly with your knees slightly bent. Rather than landing hard on your heels, place your whole foot firmly on the ground for greater stability.

◇ Set hiking poles a little longer for descents...Choose hiking boots to suit the route

Hiking poles can help distribute some of the impact to your hands and arms and improve stability on slippery ground.

For adjustable poles, use a length that leaves your elbows bent at about 90 degrees when you hold the handles on level ground. On uphill sections, shortening the poles by about 5–10 cm from their usual length lets you plant them without overextending your arms. On descents, lengthen them by about 5–10 cm so you can keep your balance without leaning too far forward. The ideal length may vary slightly depending on the slope.

Choose hiking footwear to suit the route and terrain. For beginners walking on a gentle circular trail or a short walking path, lightweight, flexible trekking shoes may also be suitable. If you plan to hike on rocky or steep trails, or for a long time, consider hiking boots that hold your feet securely and have sturdy soles.

It is important to choose footwear with enough traction to prevent slipping on dirt trails, rocks and wet ground. Shoes with worn soles or almost no tread left should be replaced. If you buy new hiking boots, wear them on level ground and short walking paths first to make sure they fit, rather than heading straight out on a long hike.

Pack lightly by leaving out unnecessary items, and wear your backpack so its weight is distributed evenly across both shoulders. It is also a good idea to bring water, a simple snack, a portable phone charger, a small first-aid kit, a change of clothes and emergency insulating gear.

Hospital director Kim Yu-geun advised, “For novice hikers, the goal should be to get back down safely and without pain, rather than to focus on how high a mountain they climbed. If your knees or ankles feel fatigued after a hike, use cold compresses and massage to relax the muscles and ligaments. If you have significant bruising or pain, you should seek treatment at a medical facility.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

◇ Bupyeong Himchan Hospital director Kim Yu-geun explaining knee pain.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.