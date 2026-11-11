Jamsil Baseball Stadium, a cradle of telecom optimization know-how... LG Uplus Corp.’s LTE pioneers feel bittersweet at news of its demolition

◇ LG Uplus Corp. managers Kim Chang-hwa and Kwon Hyeok-seok explain the communications equipment at Jamsil Baseball Stadium. Photo courtesy of LG Uplus Corp.

Jamsil Baseball Stadium is to be demolished. Since opening in 1982, it has not only been home to the history of Korean baseball but has also served as a cradle for the development of the country’s telecommunications technology. Advances in communications technology, from feature phones to smartphones and from 2G to 5G, have made watching baseball more convenient for fans. Since the LG Twins use the stadium as their home ground, LG Uplus Corp. has taken the lead in providing communications services there. These days, incorporating communications infrastructure into building designs is standard, but in the past it was optional, not a requirement. The communications networks built in baseball stadiums, where tens of thousands of spectators gather, are critical infrastructure for a comfortable viewing experience and safety in emergencies. At the time, Manager Kim Chang-hwa, as head of the Gangnam ENG team, oversaw wireless network design south of the Han River, while Manager Kwon Hyeok-seok handled on-site network construction, quality measurements and optimization. For Managers Kim and Kwon, the demolition of Jamsil Baseball Stadium is much like zookeeper Kang Cheol-won of Everland sending Fu Bao off to China. They had been involved from the very beginning in building the infrastructure for video-centered communications services, with sweat and hard work.

◇) Manager Kim Chang-hwa and Manager Kwon Hyeok-seok look toward Jamsil Baseball Stadium. Photo courtesy of LG Uplus Corp.

The biggest change in communications services at Jamsil Baseball Stadium came with the arrival of fourth-generation mobile communications, or Long Term Evolution (LTE). As services expanded from a focus on voice calls to data services such as video, traffic overload issues began to emerge. It was around this time that fans began using baseball video services in earnest while also watching the game in person at the stadium. When LTE service was introduced, Jamsil Baseball Stadium had only three repeaters in total—one each at first base, third base and the outfield.

LG Uplus Corp. manager Kwon Hyeok-seok said, “At the time, three repeaters were not enough to provide smooth communications services, so we redesigned the LTE network and worked to expand coverage.” The challenge was how far to extend coverage. Simply making it broader and adding more equipment would not solve the problem. The service was still in its early days, and there were no design standards for providing smooth communications services in an outdoor space with around 20,000 or more people gathered. Manager Kwon said, “We went through trial and error several times during the initial construction, and built up know-how in optimizing communications services for large outdoor event spaces by taking into account aesthetics, pedestrian routes and other factors.” Even with their best efforts, providing a 100% perfect service was difficult. In such cases, they had to inspect different parts of the stadium themselves to check the service coverage and other details. One saving grace was that Jamsil Baseball Stadium was the LG Twins’ main home ground. At other stadiums, access by outsiders was discouraged, making it difficult to install communications networks and other equipment, he explained. Through various efforts, LG Uplus Corp. also improved communications quality by drawing on its hands-on technical expertise, including designing its own 30-centimeter-long bent antenna pole to minimize interference between the upper and lower sections of the stands at Jamsil Baseball Stadium.

◇ Manager Kwon Hyeok-seok and Manager Kim Chang-hwa explain the LG Uplus Corp. communications equipment installed in the stands. Photo courtesy of LG Uplus Corp.

Manager Kim said, “Jamsil Baseball Stadium was a site that was difficult to handle using only conventional wireless network construction methods. We had to go through trial and error several times to find a way to ensure communications quality without compromising spectators’ safety or sightlines. Now that it’s going to disappear, I have bittersweet feelings.”

LG Uplus Corp. has provided communications services geared toward sports fans, including baseball and golf fans. Although Jamsil Baseball Stadium is being demolished, the communications-service know-how LG Uplus Corp. developed there is being applied to a variety of outdoor activities. LG Uplus Corp. also recently provided some communications services at the Seoul Fireworks Festival, a large-scale outdoor event.

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.