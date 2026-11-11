“Came without underwear”... Was the Chinese woman who rocked U.S. politics also a spy?

Fang Fang (Christine Fang), a Chinese national suspected of espionage in the United States. Photo: New York Post

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] FBI documents reveal Chinese woman’s approach to U.S. politics ... relationship between “Fang Fang” and Swalwell revisited

As NVIDIA Corporation CEO Jensen Huang admits to having an affair with a businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese spy, past cases of Chinese intelligence activities targeting U.S. political circles are also drawing renewed attention.

The New York Post reported on the activities in the United States of Fang Fang (Christine Fang), a Chinese national, and her relationship with former Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell, based on FBI materials released by the White House Government Transparency Task Force.

According to the documents, Fang Fang entered the United States in 2011 as an international student and studied at California State University, East Bay. She later broadened her contacts with U.S. politicians through student group activities, political fundraising events and local political gatherings. She also participated in raising campaign funds for Democratic politicians and established ties with Swalwell’s campaign.

Fang Fang reportedly first came into contact with Swalwell in 2012. At the time, Swalwell had not yet been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. The FBI documents reportedly include an account of Swalwell telling investigators in a 2015 interview that he had sex with Fang Fang several times.

A document summarizing the account of a former campaign staffer also recorded that Fang Fang showed up unannounced at Swalwell’s residence and said, “I wasn’t wearing underwear.” It also included an account that she knocked on the door in the middle of the night, went inside and had sex with Swalwell. However, these details come from accounts by associates and interview records collected by the FBI, and not all of the circumstances have been independently verified.

At the time, Swalwell was a member of the House Intelligence Committee. The fact that a member of a key congressional body dealing with U.S. intelligence and security matters had a personal relationship with someone suspected of having ties to a foreign intelligence agency raised national security concerns.

The FBI suspected Fang Fang of having links to China’s Ministry of State Security. The documents say her parents, too, were believed to have ties to Chinese intelligence agencies. However, it is not known what specific information Fang Fang collected at the Chinese government’s direction, or whether she obtained any classified information through Swalwell.

Investigators also found that Fang Fang had contact with people in U.S. political circles besides Swalwell. Some FBI documents and media reports reportedly included details about personal relationships with mayors in the Midwest.

Swalwell has maintained that he cut off contact after the FBI briefed him in 2015 about suspicions that Fang Fang was linked to Chinese intelligence. At the time, the FBI was unable to establish that he had known about her intelligence activities in advance or had used his position to provide her with improper benefits. Swalwell was not criminally charged in connection with the case, and the Republican-led House Ethics Committee also concluded a two-year investigation in 2023 and decided to take no further action.

Fang Fang reportedly left the United States and returned to China in 2015. The documents released by the U.S. government this time have renewed concerns that foreign intelligence agencies can use political fundraising, personal networks and private relationships to gain access to U.S. political circles.

However, not all the allegations and accounts in the FBI documents have been legally established as fact. It has also not been established that Swalwell engaged in espionage or leaked classified information.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.