Clinics staffed by OB-GYN specialists increase, but clinics performing deliveries fall by 57... “Nine out of 10 do not perform deliveries”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The number of clinic-level medical institutions staffed by OB-GYN specialists is rising, while the number of clinics that actually perform deliveries continues to fall. Most clinics either do not list obstetrics and gynecology as their designated specialty despite having a qualified specialist, or have stopped performing deliveries. This has prompted calls for urgent measures to ensure the actual deployment of delivery staff and maintain infrastructure, beyond simply increasing the number of specialists.

An analysis commissioned from Ubuntu Health Policy Lab Co., Ltd. by the office of Seo Young-seok, a Democratic Party of Korea member of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee, found that the number of clinic-level medical institutions where OB-GYN specialists work exclusively rose by 99, or 4.5%, from 2,206 in 2020 to 2,305 in 2025. By contrast, over the same period, the number of clinics that filed at least one claim for delivery services under National Health Insurance fell by 57, or 25.1%, from 227 to 170. The office obtained the data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA).

Among all clinics where OB-GYN specialists work exclusively, the share that did not file claims for deliveries rose by 2.9 percentage points, from 89.7% in 2020 to 92.6% in 2025. This shows that the increase in clinics staffed by OB-GYN specialists has not led to an expansion in the number of providers offering actual delivery services.

Meanwhile, the share of clinics staffed by OB-GYN specialists that registered a designated specialty other than “obstetrics and gynecology” rose by 1.3 percentage points, from 41.0% in 2020 to 42.3% in 2025. In particular, of the 975 clinics whose designated specialty was not obstetrics and gynecology in 2025, 89 (9.1%) had no National Health Insurance claims for covered services that year. These clinics were concentrated in some parts of the Seoul metropolitan area, with 32 (36.0%) located in Seoul’s Gangnam and Seocho districts.

This shows that a considerable number of clinics are being operated by doctors who hold OB-GYN specialist qualifications but do not list their specialty. It is just as important to create conditions that enable specialists already trained to participate in OB-GYN care and deliveries, and to develop workforce supply and demand policies that reflect actual clinical practice, as it is to increase the number of qualified specialists.

Representative Seo Young-seok said, “The government is pursuing various support measures, including raising delivery reimbursement rates, supporting areas with limited access to maternity care, and expanding compensation for unavoidable medical accidents during childbirth. Yet the number of clinic-level medical institutions that actually perform deliveries continues to decline.” He added, “We need to take a comprehensive look at the conditions that would allow delivery facilities to operate stably in local communities.” He also noted, “We should pay attention to the fact that more than four out of every 10 clinics staffed by OB-GYN specialists do not register obstetrics and gynecology as their designated specialty.”

He also argued, “The government’s policy on the delivery workforce should move beyond simply securing a certain number of specialists and take a comprehensive approach that includes training and deploying healthcare personnel who participate in deliveries, supporting medical institutions’ operations, and establishing systems for collaboration among professionals.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Representative Seo Young-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.