Risk of muscle loss after colorectal cancer surgery can be detected in advance with ‘a drop of blood’

Summary table of the multivariable regression analysis of preoperative blood Musclin levels and changes in postoperative skeletal muscle index (SMI)

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that the risk of rapid skeletal muscle loss after surgery in patients with colorectal cancer can be predicted in advance using only a preoperative blood test.

A research team led by professors An Chul Woo (Endocrinology) and Kang Jeong-hyeon (Colorectal Surgery) at Yonsei University’s Gangnam Severance Hospital, with Kim Yu-sik, Nam Ji-seon, Shin Su-jin and Kim Young-hyun, found that higher preoperative blood levels of Musclin were associated with better preservation of skeletal muscle mass after colorectal cancer surgery and a lower risk of muscle loss.

Patients who undergo cancer surgery often lose muscle because of poor nutrition and a lack of exercise. Skeletal muscle loss after surgery is a major factor that slows recovery from treatment and adversely affects prognosis. Until now, current muscle mass has been measured using computed tomography (CT), but there have been limitations in predicting in advance how much muscle a patient might lose after surgery and their vulnerability to that loss.

The Musclin that the research team focused on is a type of myokine, a hormone expressed and secreted mainly by skeletal muscle. It is known to be involved in maintaining skeletal muscle mass, metabolic adaptation in muscle and the inhibition of protein breakdown.

The team measured preoperative blood Musclin levels and inflammatory markers in 106 patients who underwent colorectal cancer surgery at Gangnam Severance Hospital (mean age, 63.3 years). It then retrospectively analyzed changes in CT-based skeletal muscle index (SMI) at the third lumbar vertebra (L3) in 95 patients who had CT scans both before and after surgery, with the scans taken a median of 198 days (about 6.5 months) apart.

The analysis found that postoperative SMI decreased by more than 5% in 28.4% of the patients followed (27 of 95).

After adjusting for confounding variables such as age, sex and inflammatory markers, the research team conducted a multivariable analysis and found a clear positive correlation between preoperative blood Musclin levels and postoperative SMI (p=0.001). In particular, for every 1 ng/mL increase in preoperative blood Musclin, the odds of a postoperative skeletal muscle loss of more than 5% were 0.529 times as high (p=0.038).

When the team added blood Musclin levels to a model that predicted postoperative SMI using only existing clinical information and inflammatory markers, the model’s explanatory power (R2) improved from 0.767 to 0.794. This suggests that Musclin may provide additional information about vulnerability to muscle loss that is difficult to identify using existing CT measurements or inflammatory markers alone.

The research team said the significance of the study lies in expanding Musclin’s potential role beyond that of a hormone secreted by muscle, identifying it as a ‘candidate blood biomarker’ for the preoperative screening of patients at high risk of muscle loss after cancer surgery.

Professor An Chul Woo explained, “Muscle is not simply an organ that moves the body; it is an endocrine organ that secretes signaling molecules indicating its own state of health. The significance of this study is that it demonstrated that Musclin, a health signal sent by muscles, could be a new biomarker candidate reflecting metabolic adaptation in cancer patients and their vulnerability to muscle loss after surgery.”

Professor Kang Jeong-hyeon said, “Skeletal muscle loss after colorectal cancer surgery is directly linked to patients’ recovery and long-term treatment outcomes, but with existing CT scans alone, it was difficult to know in advance which patients would experience rapid muscle loss after surgery. If blood tests can be used in the future to identify patients at high risk of muscle loss before surgery, we expect this will greatly help in developing patient management strategies.”

The study was published in the international journal of surgical oncology European Journal of Surgical Oncology (EJSO) under the title ‘Preoperative circulating musclin as a candidate biomarker of postoperative skeletal muscle vulnerability in colorectal cancer’ (‘Preoperative blood Musclin: a candidate biomarker for predicting the risk of skeletal muscle loss after colorectal cancer surgery’).

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professors An Chul Woo and Kang Jeong-hyeon of Gangnam Severance Hospital, Yonsei University College of Medicine, and Professor Kim Yu-sik of the Vascular Metabolism Research Institute

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.