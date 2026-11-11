“What if chest pain persists despite normal coronary arteries?”... Microvascular dysfunction in the “side-street” vessels is the culprit

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If you continue to suffer from chest pain despite being told after coronary angiography that “there are no abnormalities in the blood vessels,” you should not dismiss it as simple fatigue or psychogenic symptoms. The cause may be microvascular dysfunction, in which the heart’s tiny blood vessels become blocked, or vasospasm, in which a blood vessel contracts momentarily. That makes a thorough diagnosis that examines not only whether the vessels are blocked but also how they function especially important.

Angina symptoms despite the absence of significant narrowing in the coronary arteries are known as angina with non-obstructive coronary arteries (ANOCA). When objective tests show that the heart muscle is not getting enough blood—myocardial ischemia—the condition is called ischemia with non-obstructive coronary arteries (INOCA). The European Society of Cardiology expanded its guidance on diagnosing and treating these patients in its 2024 Guidelines for the Management of Chronic Coronary Syndromes. Academic reports have also increasingly suggested that these conditions may affect more people than traditional angina does.

Professor Park Hyun-woo of the Department of Cardiology at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital said, “You can compare large blood vessels to highways and microvessels to neighborhood side streets,” adding, “Just as it can be difficult to reach your destination if traffic on the side streets is not flowing smoothly, even when the highway is open, the heart may not receive enough blood even if the large vessels appear normal.”

The most common symptom is a pressing or squeezing pain in the chest. The condition should be strongly suspected if the pain worsens when climbing stairs or lifting heavy objects and improves with rest. Chest pain can sometimes occur even while resting, and non-specific symptoms such as shortness of breath or weakness may also occur without pain. It is important not to dismiss recurring symptoms as simple fatigue or a psychogenic condition.

The condition is particularly common in women and is more likely to occur in older people and those who smoke or have diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol. The risk is also known to be higher in people with systemic inflammatory diseases that cause chronic inflammation throughout the body, such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus.

The key to diagnosis is to check not only whether the blood vessels are narrowed but also how they function. If coronary angiography shows no significant narrowing in the large vessels but symptoms persist, specialists may perform a microvascular function assessment and a test to provoke coronary spasms, depending on their clinical judgment. First, a special guidewire is used to measure coronary flow reserve and microvascular resistance, assessing how well blood flows through the heart. A specific medication is then administered to check whether the vessels contract abnormally.

Treatment centers on targeted medication tailored to the cause. If there is a problem with microvascular function, beta blockers that stabilize the heartbeat are used; if the problem is vasospasm, calcium channel blockers, which relax and widen the blood vessels, are a key medication. Both problems can occur together, so treatment should be tailored to the test results and the patient’s condition.

Lifestyle changes are also important. Patients should quit smoking, eat a healthy diet and exercise in a way that suits their condition, while managing risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia. A diet rich in fresh fruit, vegetables and whole grains can help reduce inflammation within cells and lower oxidative stress in the blood vessels. It is helpful to avoid diets centered on processed meat or flour-based foods and to eat fish.

It is helpful to combine appropriate aerobic and strength-training exercises. It is recommended to exercise consistently for 30–60 minutes a day, 3–5 times a week. Exercising while maintaining about 60–70% of your maximum heart rate (220 minus your age) is most effective.

Do not regard the condition as mild just because the large blood vessels are not blocked. Recurring chest pain can limit activity and reduce quality of life. If left untreated, it may also increase the risk of cardiovascular complications such as coronary artery obstruction or heart failure, making proper diagnosis and ongoing management necessary.

Professor Park Hyun-woo emphasized, “Many patients feel frustrated because they do not know the cause when their chest pain keeps recurring despite being told that their large blood vessels are normal. Many mistake it for a psychogenic issue or a stomach ailment and end up receiving inappropriate treatment. If unexplained chest pain or shortness of breath continues, the possibility of microvascular dysfunction and vasospasm should be evaluated, and treatment tailored to the cause should be provided.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Park Hyun-woo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.