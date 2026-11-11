Improved profitability at affiliates on strong first-half results... Daishin Securities’ cumulative operating profit up 85% through the third quarter this year

◇ Daishin Securities headquarters. Photo courtesy of Daishin Securities

Daishin Securities posted strong growth in cumulative results through the third quarter of this year. Although its results for the third quarter alone swung to a loss, cumulative earnings roughly doubled, buoyed by strong first-half results and improved profitability at key affiliates.

According to the financial investment industry, Daishin Securities’ cumulative consolidated operating profit through the third quarter rose 85.4% year over year to 460.2 billion won, while net profit increased 102.7% to 389.6 billion won. Cumulative revenue also rose 112.6% year over year to 6.9562 trillion won. However, its operating result for the third quarter alone turned negative, with an operating loss of 2.2 billion won, due in part to valuation losses on securities holdings and lower brokerage income.

Affiliates also improved their results. Daishin Savings Bank swung to a profit, posting cumulative operating profit of 28.6 billion won through the third quarter, while Daishin Asset Management’s operating profit rose 336.2% year over year to 12.3 billion won. As Daishin Securities expanded credit extension services for corporate clients after being designated a comprehensive financial investment business operator, its cumulative income from credit extensions through the third quarter also rose 57.4% year over year.

Daishin Securities’ strategy is to expand its corporate finance business, including corporate lending, based on its status as a comprehensive financial investment business operator, and to diversify a business structure centered on brokerage and investment banking (IB).

A Daishin Securities official said, “Results were somewhat subdued in the third quarter due to factors including valuation losses on securities holdings, but we continued to post solid growth, buoyed by improved results at key affiliates and increased income from credit extensions.” The official added, “We will continue to build a stable earnings base by expanding our corporate finance business using our status as a comprehensive financial investment business operator and strengthening the competitiveness of our affiliates.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.