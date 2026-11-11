Korea Association of Health Promotion marks its 62nd anniversary, pledges to renew itself as a “partner in lifelong health for all”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] KH Korea Association of Health Promotion (Chairman Kim In-won; hereafter, the Association) said it held a ceremony marking its 62nd anniversary at Chudam Hall on the fourth floor of its headquarters at 11 a.m. on the 6th.

The ceremony was organized as an opportunity to look back on the Association’s 62-year journey of working consistently to improve public health and promote health. It also reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to becoming “a partner in lifelong health for all,” by building an innovative, digitally based screening environment and creating social value.

The event proceeded with an opening ceremony, national observances, introductions of guests, a commemorative address and congratulatory remarks, followed by awards for individuals and employees who contributed to the Association’s development, as well as outstanding branches.

A total of 254 people were honored, receiving awards that included commendations from major government ministries such as the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, plaques of appreciation from related organizations, and commendations for long service and outstanding employees. Awards were presented to 13 representative recipients among them. The Association also recognized and rewarded outstanding branches in the branch management evaluation, QI competition, quality management evaluation and imaging quality management evaluation.

The Association also donated 100 million won to the Rare and Intractable Diseases Association, reaching out to underserved neighbors and putting into practice the value of sharing as it fulfills its social responsibility as a public-interest institution.

In the commemorative address, Chairman Kim In-won said, “The Association aims to move beyond being a screening institution and become ‘a partner in lifelong health for all.’” He added, “We will advance our health management services through data and AI, and further expand smart screenings centered on those being screened.” He went on to emphasize, “For the past 62 years, the Association has followed a single path: ‘promoting the health of the people.’ We will continue moving forward energetically and without pause for the healthy and happy lives of the people.”

Founded in 1964, the Korea Association of Health Promotion operates health screening centers at 17 city and provincial branches nationwide and contributes to promoting public health through a range of health promotion programs, including national health screenings and customized health screenings. It currently has clinical care agreements with around 300 medical institutions, including tertiary general hospitals, general hospitals and hospital-level facilities.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.