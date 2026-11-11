“An Airport Isn’t a Picnic Spot”... Group Meal on Newspapers Spread Across the Floor Stuns Onlookers

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video showing Indian tourists eating together on newspapers spread across the floor at an airport in Vietnam has been released, sparking controversy.

Criticism has poured in over the public-place etiquette of overseas travelers, after footage showed them sitting in a circle on the floor and eating despite empty seats nearby.

According to Indian media outlets including India Today, a video of 15–20 Indian tourists sitting on the floor and eating at an airport in Vietnam was recently posted on social media. They spread newspapers out like a tablecloth, placed food on them, then sat around and ate. Some even waved at the person filming them.

There were several empty chairs nearby, but they had chosen to sit on the floor.

The video was captioned “An Indian-style lunch at a Vietnamese airport.” The specific filming location and time have not been confirmed.

A user who shared the video sarcastically wrote in the post, “Proudly announcing that our fellow Indians held a group meal inside a Vietnam airport terminal.”

The user also urged Indians traveling abroad not to behave this way at airports.

The post drew a string of critical comments. Some said that since airports are public places used by people from many countries, travelers should be considerate of others and maintain hygiene and order. Some users worried that the actions of a small number of tourists could create a negative impression of Indian tourists as a whole.

A businessperson said, “If you treat an airport like a picnic spot and leave food and trash strewn around, Indian tourists may not be welcomed locally,” then asked rhetorically, “When will we learn how to travel while respecting public order?”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.