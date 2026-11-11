Passenger on airliner tries to enter cockpit, claiming “There’s a bomb”... Past record revealed, shocking

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] An incident occurred aboard a United Airlines flight in the United States when a passenger claimed to have a bomb and tried to enter the cockpit, prompting an aircraft hijacking alert. The passenger was reportedly a Honduran national who had been deported twice in the past for illegal entry.

According to U.S. media outlets, including the New York Post, an onboard threat incident occurred on United Airlines Flight 2174 at around 9:30 p.m. on the 9th (local time). The flight had departed Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and was bound for New Orleans, Louisiana.

There were 52 people aboard the plane: 46 passengers and six crew members. During the flight, a 34-year-old male passenger reportedly told crew members there was a bomb on board and tried to enter the cockpit. The pilots notified air traffic authorities of the attempted breach and transmitted an emergency alert signaling an aircraft hijacking situation.

A recording of air traffic control (ATC) communications captured the crew persuading the man to move to the back of the cabin and then guiding the plane toward a safe landing.

The pilots continued the flight with the cockpit door locked until landing.

The plane landed safely at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport at around 11:15 p.m. that night. Police who responded entered the cabin and arrested the man. The passengers disembarked and went to the terminal without suffering any significant harm.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Ronnie Alexander Gomez-Alberto, who lives in the Bronx, New York. They detained him on suspicion of arson and making terrorist threats, among other offenses.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Gomez-Alberto is a Honduran national who had been caught by the United States Border Patrol three times in the past after attempting to enter the United States illegally or crossing the border.

However, he was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in January 2020. A judge reportedly ordered his release at the time while immigration-related proceedings were underway.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.