“We’re getting the same immunotherapy drug—why isn’t it working for me?”... Clues found to predict treatment response before lung cancer surgery

In lung cancer, where treatment effectiveness varies from patient to patient even when they receive the same immunotherapy, researchers have found imaging and immunological clues that may predict before surgery whether cancer cells will be completely eradicated and how well treatment will work.

A joint research team from Korea University Guro Hospital and the University of Auckland in New Zealand—Professors Lee Seung-ryong and Choi Ju-hwan of the Department of Pulmonary and Allergy Medicine and Professor Lee Eun-seong of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Korea University Guro Hospital; Internal Medicine resident Lee Seung-hoon; and Professors P. Rod Dunbar and Park Saemul of the Faculty of Biological Sciences at the University of Auckland—said it had reached a turning point in developing a strategy for personalized neoadjuvant immunotherapy for lung cancer through imaging tests and immune-cell analyses in lung cancer patients.

Recently, in lung cancer treatment, neoadjuvant immunotherapy—in which immunotherapy drugs are administered before surgery to help the body’s immune cells attack cancer cells—has been widely used to treat lung cancer. However, treatment responses vary from patient to patient, making it difficult to predict effectiveness, and whether cancer cells have been completely eradicated can only be confirmed accurately through tissue tests after surgery. This has increased the need for indicators to assess treatment effectiveness in advance and estimate the likelihood of a complete response before surgery (a state in which no cancer cells are detected in tests).

To identify factors associated with the effectiveness of neoadjuvant immunotherapy, the research team analyzed PET/CT scan results from before and after treatment, along with the characteristics of immune cells in cancer tissue obtained through biopsies before treatment. The study included 13 patients with stage II–III non-small cell lung cancer who were treated at Korea University Guro Hospital from December 2017 to November 2023: eight in the complete-response group and five in the non-complete-response group.

First, PET/CT scans showed that the degree of decrease in the tumor-to-liver uptake ratio (TLR)—a measure comparing glucose uptake in cancer tissue with that in the liver—was associated with whether cancer cells had been completely eradicated. The ratio fell by 82% in the complete-response group, compared with 58% in the group in which cancer cells remained. This suggests that changes in PET/CT measurements may help assess the likelihood of a complete response before surgery.

The analysis of cancer tissue also identified common characteristics among patients who responded well to immunotherapy. The complete-response group had more CD4+ T cells, which help promote immune responses against cancer, and more T cells carrying TIGIT, a protein that suppresses immune-cell activity. This shows that the characteristics of immune cells in cancer tissue before treatment may offer clues for predicting which patients will respond well to immunotherapy.

Professor Lee Seung-ryong of the Department of Pulmonary and Allergy Medicine at Korea University Guro Hospital said, “This study is significant because it confirmed that imaging tests conducted before surgery and the characteristics of immune cells in cancer tissue before treatment are associated with pathological complete response.” He added, “If further research validates the usefulness of these indicators, they are expected to help assess each patient’s treatment response more accurately and develop an appropriate treatment strategy.”

Professor Choi Ju-hwan of the Department of Pulmonary and Allergy Medicine at Korea University Guro Hospital said, “Because treatment effectiveness varies from patient to patient even when they receive the same immunotherapy, it is important to predict how they will respond.” He added, “We will further validate the immune-cell characteristics identified in this study and build an evidence base for using them to tailor treatment to individual patients.”

The study was recently published in the international journal Translational Lung Cancer Research under the title “Association of Pathological Complete Response with PET/CT Imaging and Immune Cell Analysis after Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy in Patients with Stage II–III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

A joint research team from Korea University Guro Hospital and the University of Auckland in New Zealand has found clues that may help predict, before surgery, the likelihood of complete cancer-cell eradication and

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.