“I’m sorry, Dad!”... 3-year-old girl killed by gun fired by 5-year-old sister

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A tragedy occurred in Brazil when a 5-year-old girl handling a handgun shot and killed her 3-year-old younger sister.

The accident happened while the parents were asleep, and the father, who failed to safely secure the loaded firearm, also appears likely to face criminal penalties.

CNN and other foreign media reported that a 3-year-old girl identified as A was shot and killed at a home in Guaratiba, in western Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on the morning of the 8th (local time). The parents woke after hearing a gunshot and found their daughter collapsed. The child was taken immediately to a nearby hospital, but arrived in cardiac arrest and eventually died.

According to an initial investigation by Brazilian police, the person believed to have fired the gun was the victim’s 5-year-old older sister. Investigators believe the child was playing with her father’s handgun as if it were a toy when she accidentally pulled the trigger.

The night before the accident, the family returned home after attending a street festival that continued until 6 a.m. When they arrived, the mother found the garage door wide open and told her husband. He took a handgun downstairs to check whether someone might have broken into the house, but found no signs of a break-in. The problem came later. He left the handgun in the kitchen and went back to bed. The loaded gun was left where the children could reach it and reportedly ended up in the hands of his 5-year-old daughter. The girl reportedly said, “I’m sorry, Dad!” immediately after the accident.

Police called in the parents for questioning and seized the handgun used in the accident. Local media reported that police may charge the girl’s father with breach of his duty of care for failing to properly secure the firearm, and with involuntary manslaughter.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.