Professor Bae Ha-seok appointed president of the Korean Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine... “Contribute to promoting public health and improving the quality of life of people with disabilities”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Bae Ha-seok of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital (Hospital Director Kim Han-soo) has taken office as president of the Korean Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine. His term is two years, beginning in November 2026. Specializing in shoulder disorders (nonsurgical treatment), musculoskeletal pain rehabilitation, and sports rehabilitation, Professor Bae graduated from Yonsei University College of Medicine, earned a master’s degree in medicine from the university’s graduate school, and received a doctorate from Korea University College of Medicine. He is currently a professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital and serves as head of the department.

Professor Bae has also contributed to the development of rehabilitation medicine and sports medicine through roles including vice chair of the Therapeutic Use Exemption Committee of the Korea Anti-Doping Agency, president of the Korean Society of Clinical Pain, president of the Korean Society of Sport Science and Exercise Medicine, and chair of the Strategic Planning Committee of the Korean Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine. In 2016, he received a Prime Minister’s Commendation in recognition of his service as a medical committee member for the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. In 2019, he received a Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Commendation at a ceremony marking Anti-Doping Day.

In particular, Professor Bae regularly carries out a range of activities to promote the primary care physician program for people with disabilities and is also helping to improve their right to health. After Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital was recently designated as an implementing institution for the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s “Project to Support Easier Access to Medical Institutions for People with Disabilities,” he has been participating in its pilot operation as project director and developing exemplary cases, working to expand access and convenience for people with disabilities at medical institutions across the hospital sector.

“I feel a great sense of responsibility about taking on the important role of president of the Korean Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine,” Professor Bae said. “I will communicate closely with members and promote academic research and education, while expanding the social role of rehabilitation medicine, to contribute to promoting public health and improving the quality of life of people with disabilities.”

The Korean Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine is an academic organization established to advance research, education, and clinical care in the field of rehabilitation medicine. Through specialist education and training and the development of rehabilitation healthcare policies, among other efforts, it contributes to the advancement of rehabilitation medicine in Korea and the promotion of public health.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Bae Ha-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.