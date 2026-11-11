“Having a baby—is that the end?” How the body changes after childbirth... Postpartum care by body area

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Childbirth brings about a range of changes in a woman’s body. Changes can affect the body as a whole, including not only weight but also the abdomen, pelvis, skin and breasts. A woman’s body shape can change during pregnancy and childbirth, and breastfeeding can alter the size and shape of the breasts. Rather than trying to quickly return to the body she had before childbirth, it is important to allow ample time for recovery and care for each affected area according to the extent of the changes.

One of the most noticeable changes after childbirth is often the hair. During pregnancy, hormones make hair thicker and fuller, but after childbirth, female hormone levels drop and hair loss begins. Avoid using excessively hot water when washing your hair, and dry your scalp thoroughly after shampooing. It is a good idea to get nutrients needed for hair growth, such as protein and iron, through a balanced diet.

The skin can also change during pregnancy and childbirth. As female hormone levels rise during pregnancy, melanin production increases, making it more likely that melasma or other pigmentation will appear. Stretch marks can also develop in areas where the skin expands rapidly, such as the abdomen, breasts and thighs. If pigmentation is a concern, apply sunscreen thoroughly when going outside, and reapply it regularly if you will be outdoors for an extended period. Areas with stretch marks can be cared for with moisturizer and stretch mark cream.

Once childcare gets fully underway alongside household chores, it is easy to feel strain in the wrists, back and knees. During pregnancy, calcium in the pregnant woman’s body passes to the fetus, weakening her bones. Frequent use of the wrists while breastfeeding and caring for a baby after childbirth can cause tenosynovitis and put strain on the back and shoulders. In the early stages after childbirth, it is better to start with gentle stretching suited to the body’s recovery rather than strenuous exercise.

The breasts are another area that can change noticeably during pregnancy and childbirth. Hormonal changes and the development of mammary gland tissue during pregnancy can cause the breasts to grow larger. After childbirth and breastfeeding, the breasts contract. If the stretched skin and tissue do not recover sufficiently, the breasts may sag or lose volume in the upper portion.

To manage breast sagging, it is a good idea to wear a bra that provides stable support. Breast exercises using dumbbells, for example, can strengthen the pectoralis major beneath the breasts and may help improve the contours of the upper body. If the skin and breast tissue have already stretched and sagging is pronounced, there are limits to how much breast sagging can be reversed through everyday care such as exercise and massage alone. If changes in appearance due to breast sagging are causing stress, breast lift surgery is another option to consider.

Depending on the degree of breast sagging, breast lift surgery can be performed using various techniques, including the periareolar incision, vertical incision and O-shaped incision techniques.

Kwon Hee-yeon, director of Banobagi Plastic Surgery, said, “As the breasts grow larger during pregnancy and childbirth and then shrink again, the skin and tissue can lose elasticity, making sagging more pronounced.” She added, “A breast lift is not simply a matter of pulling the breasts upward. Because the degree of sagging, the amount of breast tissue and skin elasticity must all be considered together, choosing the appropriate surgical technique is especially important,” she emphasized.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.