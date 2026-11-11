Paradise City Aims to Become an Open Cultural Space and a Culture Platform for Shared Growth with Local Communities

The competitiveness of integrated resorts is expanding beyond accommodations and leisure facilities to cultural content. Paradise City is working to build a culture platform, rolling out free exhibitions, performances and seasonal festivals for local residents and tourists. It is opening cultural content that had previously remained within the resort to outside visitors and expanding its offerings from art and music to food and sports.

Paradise City said on the 11th that it will hold its Christmas promotion, “Alpine Holiday,” from November 13 through January 3 next year. With a Nordic ski village as its theme, the event will feature a Christmas market at Paradise City Plaza, a media façade and year-end performances. Alongside a market selling products from dessert brands and Christmas goods, performances featuring singers including Ailee will also take place.

Alpine Holiday will take place at Paradise City Plaza, where visitors can enjoy the market, performances and exhibitions without paying a separate admission fee. The plan is intended to broaden its audience by making the venue a cultural space that local residents can visit as part of their daily lives.

Paradise City Plaza was created with inspiration from Piazza della Signoria in Florence, Italy. Like a European square, it is designed for people to gather and for performances and events to take place. Since its first Christmas market in 2018, the venue has held a festival with a different winter theme each year, except during the COVID-19 period.

Paradise City is actively working to secure year-round cultural content beyond seasonal events. One notable example is its exhibitions by international artists, centered on Paradise Art Space, and its free performances and busking, which make culture more accessible to visitors. This year, it presented “New Nature,” the first solo exhibition in Korea by artist duo A.A. Murakami, and last May it held a free exhibition by Hong Kong artist Cynthia Mak, her first solo show outside Hong Kong.

Culture Park is responsible for major performances and exchanges with international artists. About 20,000 people attended American rock band My Chemical Romance’s concert in Korea on the 7th. At the Korea-Japan music festival “Xnterstellar Music Festival 2026,” held last October, 22 acts from the two countries, including ONE OK ROCK, performed, drawing 42,000 concertgoers over two days.

The scope of cultural content has expanded beyond art and music to include food and sports. Last October, Paradise City held the “La Liste 2027 Korea Awards” and a global gastronomy forum with international dining guide La Liste. Last March, it sponsored the “2026 Korea Open Dancing in the Paradise City,” which drew around 400 teams from Korea and abroad.

A Paradise City representative said, “Centered on Paradise City Plaza and Culture Park, we have presented a wide range of offerings, from content that anyone in the local community can enjoy close to home in their daily lives to major events where domestic and international artists and cultural industry professionals can connect.” The representative added, “We will expand the role of a culture platform where diverse genres and people come together and create new cultural experiences.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.