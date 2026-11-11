“A Storybook Christmas Blooms in the Hospital Lobby”... Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Installs Trees, Creating a Warm Year-End Atmosphere

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital (Director Lee Moon-soo) recently installed Christmas trees in its lobby and atrium, bringing a warm year-end atmosphere to patients, their families and other visitors.

The Christmas trees were put up to wish patients a speedy recovery and offer hope and comfort to those visiting the hospital. The hospital labor union also helped with the installation, adding a message of harmony and shared prosperity.

In the hospital lobby, sparkling ornaments, deer sculptures and gift decorations were arranged around a large, 7-meter-tall Christmas tree to create a dazzling, festive atmosphere.

In the atrium, where natural light streams in, a 4-meter-tall main tree was installed alongside smaller trees on either side, as well as gift boxes and bear sculptures, creating a storybook Christmas scene.

The Christmas trees in the two spaces are proving popular with visitors, offering special sights to enjoy and places to take photos.

Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo said, “I hope the bright lights of the Christmas trees, prepared by labor and management together, bring comfort and hope to patients and their families,” adding, “We will continue to build a warm hospital culture based on harmony and communication among our members.”

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.