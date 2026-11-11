Overseas Online Platform Entry Support Program to Launch; 300 Small Businesses Sought

A program to support small businesses seeking to enter overseas online markets is set to launch. The goal is to help them develop overseas sales channels by providing government support for joining platforms, listing products and creating promotional content.

Orenjinamu Co., Ltd. announced on the 11th that it is recruiting around 300 small businesses to participate in the “2026 Overseas Online Platform Market Access Support” program, overseen by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Small Enterprise and Market Service. Orenjinamu Co., Ltd. is the specialist agency for platform entry support under the “2026 Overseas Online Platform Market Access Support (Integrated Notice).”

According to Orenjinamu Co., Ltd., the 2026 Overseas Online Platform Market Access Support program is open to small businesses that are operating normally as of the application date and are not yet listed on an overseas online platform. Small businesses already listed on an overseas platform are also eligible if they plan to join another platform. Applications can be submitted through the Small Business 24 website by 6 p.m. on November 20. Detailed eligibility requirements and required documents can be found in the recruitment notice posted on Small Business 24. The program will run from the date of selection through March 31, 2027.

Selected businesses will receive support for the steps needed to join overseas platforms, including creating platform accounts and registering products, as well as producing content and receiving expert consulting. They can also receive additional support with product packaging design, BI/CI development, promotional video production, overseas market research and competitor analysis.

Orenjinamu Co., Ltd. said, “Support for small businesses seeking to enter overseas online platform markets will cover up to 80% of the supply price, with a maximum of 4.5 million won per business. Participating businesses must cover the remaining 20% of the supply price and the value-added tax.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.