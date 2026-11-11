“A diagnosis after eight years, a second life”... Patient with variant angina donates to hospital in gratitude

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A patient who had suffered recurring dizziness and fainting for eight years without knowing the cause donated 10 million won to a hospital in gratitude after an accurate diagnosis and treatment helped him return to daily life.

On the 9th, Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital received a donation of 10 million won from Patient A, a man in his 40s who is being treated by Professor Dae Young Cheon of the Department of Cardiology. He asked that the money be used for tests, treatment and caregiving costs for patients facing financial hardship.

Patient A’s unusual symptoms first appeared around 2018. He repeatedly experienced sudden dizziness, shortness of breath and a feeling that he was about to collapse. He visited several hospitals and departments and underwent tests, but no clear cause was found. Looking back on that time, Patient A said, “I felt like my body was continuing to deteriorate, but at the hospital I was told, ‘There’s nothing more we can do.’”

After his symptoms continued, Patient A visited Professor Dae Young Cheon of the Department of Cardiology at Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital in August this year. Professor Cheon focused on the fact that the patient kept fainting even though various tests had found no particular abnormalities. To find the exact cause, he performed coronary angiography along with a “coronary artery spasm provocation test,” in which medication is given to induce temporary constriction of the coronary arteries.

The tests found no significant narrowing of the coronary arteries, but when medication was administered during the spasm provocation test, Patient A’s usual symptoms were reproduced. After reviewing the test results, Professor Cheon diagnosed as variant angina the symptoms whose cause had remained unknown for eight years.

Variant angina is a condition in which the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart, suddenly constrict, temporarily narrowing the blood vessels. Unlike typical angina, in which the arteries narrow due to atherosclerosis, it can occur even when routine tests show no significant narrowing of the blood vessels.

Professor Dae Young Cheon explained, “When coronary artery spasms caused by variant angina are severe, temporary arrhythmias can cause dizziness or fainting. Since it can be difficult to identify the cause using routine tests alone when patients have no symptoms, it is important to consider their symptoms and test results together.”

After learning the cause of his illness eight years later, Patient A has been returning to his daily life since starting medication. He said, “I found hope when Professor Dae Young Cheon told me, ‘You can rest assured; it can now be treated with medication.’ Getting back to my daily life with medication makes me feel as though I’m living a second life.”

Grateful for the accurate diagnosis and treatment, Patient A decided to donate to help others facing difficulties similar to his own. He said, “I wanted to express my gratitude for taking responsibility for me and caring for me to the end by giving back to the hospital that helped me directly. I heard that some patients cannot get essential tests because of the cost, and decided to donate to help them.”

In accordance with the donor’s wishes, Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital plans to use the entire donation to help cover test, treatment and caregiving costs for financially vulnerable patients treated by Professor Dae Young Cheon.

Variant angina is typically characterized by squeezing or tight chest pain, usually at dawn or early in the morning while at rest. The symptoms often last for several minutes and then disappear, making them easy to dismiss, but severe cases can lead to arrhythmia or fainting. Anyone who suddenly faints or experiences severe chest pain should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Treatments include calcium channel blockers and nitrate preparations, which suppress spasms in the coronary arteries. When symptoms occur, emergency medications such as nitroglycerin may be used as prescribed by a doctor. Some beta blockers can worsen coronary artery spasms, so caution is needed when using them. It is also important to quit smoking, limit alcohol consumption, and avoid factors that can trigger spasms, such as extreme stress, overwork and sudden changes in temperature.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Kim Jun-young, head of the Social Work Team at Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital; Professor Dae Young Cheon of the Department of Cardiology; donor Patient A; and Choi Young-a, medical social

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.