MUSINSA Enters the Group Uniform Market, Launches ‘MUSINSA Uniform’

MUSINSA Uniform, launched as a new business through which MUSINSA makes uniforms for companies and institutions. Photo courtesy of MUSINSA

MUSINSA has entered the business-to-business (B2B) market, making and selling custom uniforms for companies, institutions, clubs and other groups. It is set to target the uniform market with a dedicated platform where customers can complete the entire process, from selecting products and customizing designs to reviewing quotes and placing orders.

MUSINSA announced on the 11th that it had officially launched MUSINSA UNIFORM, a B2B service platform, on the 10th. Previously, inquiries about bulk purchases were handled individually through MUSINSA Store, but the new platform brings the process of purchasing uniforms together as a formal service.

MUSINSA Uniform offers products from three brands: Musinsa Standard, Musinsa Standard Sports and Champion. Items available for customization include short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, pique polo shirts, zip-up hoodies and fleece garments.

The platform also offers custom design services, including adding a company name or institutional logo. Customers can choose their preferred method of customization: embroidery, screen printing or digital printing. Previously, customers had to select uniforms, find a separate customization vendor and compare quotes; MUSINSA Uniform enables them to complete this process in one place.

The minimum order is 50 pieces, and discounts of up to 30% are expected to apply depending on the order quantity. Discount rates will be disclosed when customers review their quotes, allowing them to check the terms of an order without separate price negotiations.

MUSINSA plans to expand the business by targeting corporate HR, general affairs and organizational culture staff, as well as startups and private clubs, among others.

A MUSINSA representative said, “The core of the business—and what sets it apart—is expanding corporate uniforms into the realm of fashion, so people can wear ‘company uniforms in the MUSINSA style,’ beyond simply selling uniforms.” The representative added, “We will draw on the proven quality and design of Musinsa Standard to offer corporate customers a distinctive uniform experience.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.