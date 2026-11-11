Cosmax sets record for quarterly revenue with 875.8 billion won in Q3; operating profit up 95%

◇ A view of Cosmax’s Pangyo headquarters. Photo courtesy of Cosmax

Cosmax set a new record for quarterly revenue in the third quarter, driven by strong growth at its Korean entity and improved results at its overseas entities. Its U.S. entity also recorded a profit for the second consecutive quarter, contributing to growth in its global business.

Cosmax disclosed on the 11th that its consolidated third-quarter revenue rose 50% year over year to 875.8 billion won, while operating profit increased 95% to 83.3 billion won. Revenue at its Korean entity rose 61% to 616.1 billion won, surpassing 600 billion won for the first time, while operating profit grew 97% to 67.7 billion won. Growth was driven by major clients’ expanded online marketing, entry into overseas offline channels, and an increase in new product launches in skincare and color cosmetics.

Revenue at Cosmax’s China entities rose 27% to 177 billion won, with the Shanghai and Guangzhou entities both growing. In Shanghai, higher orders from color cosmetics clients and new product launches by skincare brands supported results, while in Guangzhou, the client base diversified into areas including sun care and kids’ and baby skin care.

Revenue at Cosmax’s U.S. entity rose 88% to 69.5 billion won. Reorders and development requests increased for skin care products such as creams, essences, masks and sun care products. Collaboration with the Korean headquarters shortened development timelines, contributing to revenue growth. The U.S. entity posted an operating profit in the third quarter for the second consecutive quarter.

Cosmax’s Southeast Asian entities also continued to grow. Revenue at its Indonesian entity rose 34% to 28.8 billion won, supported by a recovery among existing clients, promotions for popular products and new product launches. Its Thailand entity posted 16.2 billion won in revenue, up 7%, as the number of new clients and development projects increased and OBM revenue continued to make a solid contribution.

A Cosmax spokesperson said, “Strong growth at our Korean entity and growth across our global entities came together to set a new record for quarterly revenue even in the third quarter, which is an off-season.” The spokesperson added, “Building on our industry-leading scale and competitiveness, underpinned by our unmatched R&D and production capabilities, we will further strengthen our position as the world’s No. 1 cosmetics ODM.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.